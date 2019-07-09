The 3 Pillars Of Achieving Sustainable Energy Development In Southern Africa – Regulation, Financing & Technology

The 5th Annual Southern Africa Power Summit 2019 #SSAPOW19, now in it’s 5th year, hosted by Vale Media Group & Vale Media Group Senegal, the African focused Oil & Energy B2B Events Company, in partnership with Pele Energy Group will provide a unique platform to address some of the key trends and challenges currently facing the Power & Renewables Industry in Southern Africa.

In October 2019, Cape Town, South Africa will play host to Southern Africa’s No.1 B2B Power Summit, which will bring the industry leaders together from the region. For 3 days the selected delegates gather together to knowledge share & discuss best practices through thought leadership. Now in its 5th year, the Southern Africa Power Summit has gone from strength to strength and promises to be the best yet.

SSAPOW19 separates itself from traditional conferences and exhibitions! This intimate and specialised Summit focuses on delivering extremely high quality, high level gatherings consisting of Keynote presentations, panel discussions, roundtables, networking sessions and closed door pre-arranged B2B meetings.

Our Summit’s prolific agenda is end user driven and is carefully constructed by our content committee which consists of our delegation and government relations team who set the hot themes and challenges that are currently facing the Power & Renewables Industry in Southern Africa.



One of the most valuable components of the Summit are the pre-arranged closed door B2B meetings that our Summit support team organises on your behalf prior to the Summit. This is how we are able to impact your business development efforts in the region as we ensure that every meeting you have is mutually agreed and targeted and as the meetings are pre-arranged this allows you to know exactly who you will meet with in advance to ensure that you are adequately prepared giving you the best possible chance of doing business. This approach allows you to consolidate 6 – 12 months’ business meetings into 3 days, cutting your travel time and expenditure.