Tanzania’s Mo Dewji Ready to take on Coca Cola and Pepsi

He made this announcement during his interview with CNN’s Connecting Africa, where he noted that his most lucrative product Mo Extra, a carbonated soft drink, sold over a billion bottles in 2022, which in his assessment is enough indication to begin eyeing the market share of some of the world’s foremost soda brands. “All that I manufacture from the soaps, and edible oils to soft drinks are things that are needed on a daily basis and that is why I am placed to compete with global brands such as Proctor & Gamble and Unilever. In the colas, I am positioned to compete with giants such as Pepsi and Coca-Cola”, he said. Popularly known as Mo Dewji in East Africa, Mohammed Dewji’s business acumen has led him to establish one of East Africa’s most prominent business empires. With operations in Uganda, Rwanda, Mozambique, and Zambia, this African billionaire boasts one of the most extensive and diverse business portfolios in the region, dealing in products that range from sodas to fertilizers to insurance. Dewji, who runs some of the biggest sisal firms in the world, claimed that Africans now have enough money on hand to buy the goods his companies make. Mohammed Dewji is the CEO of METL, a Tanzanian company created in the 70s by his father. In eastern, southern, and central Africa, METL produces textiles and mills grains, and produces drinks and edible oils. According to the most recent Forbes Magazine, Mo Dewji has risen from 15th to 13th place on the Forbes list of Africa’s wealthiest individuals.

CNN | BUSINESS INSIDER