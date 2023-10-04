Standard Chartered Bank has donated 70 food parcels to the SOS Children’s Village in Ennerdale. This donation is part of the Bank’s ongoing commitment to support communities and to make a positive impact on the lives of children and young people.

The donation forms part of Standard Chartered Bank’s commitment to contribute to the communities where the bank operates. The half-day event at SOS Children’s Village included a range of activities designed to engage with the youth from the Ennerdale Village. It also offered Standard Chartered Bank staff the opportunity to participate in an Employee Volunteering day and connect with the children in meaningful ways.

The event consisted of three key sessions:

Financial Literacy Sessions: These sessions were aimed at primary and high school children, specifically those in grades 3 to 10. Standard Chartered Bank’s Financial Literacy program for kids focuses on educating children about the best practices for managing finances. Mentors Den: This session targeted the grade 11 and 12 cohort, a small group of 37 students. The Mentors’ Den is a platform that enables knowledge sharing, problem-solving, and relationship-building between young Futuremakers and Standard Chartered Bank Mentors. It provides a safe space for insightful discussions and addressing pressing challenges. Fun Games and Sporting Activities: For primary and pre-primary children, this session involved various entertaining games and sports activities. It was all about fostering a sense of enjoyment, camaraderie, and physical activity among the younger children.

Commenting on the partnership, Christine Matambo, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing, at Standard Chartered Bank said, “We are committed to supporting initiatives that promote education, financial literacy, and community well-being.

We believe that by giving back to our communities and investing in the future of our youth, we can make a positive and lasting impact.” “Our partnership with SOS Children’s Village dates back to 2021 and aims to build sustainable futures and empower young people from marginalized communities, as key drivers of social change,” said Ms. Matambo. She added, “This year, Standard Chartered Bank commemorates its 20th anniversary in South Africa, and we were delighted that our bank staff could come to SOS Children’s Village to give back to our community.”

“SOS Children’s Villages in South Africa has been providing loving, family-like care to hundreds of children and youth, for 40 years. Beyond our villages thousands of children, youth and families benefit from our Family Strengthening Programme, which aims to capacitate families to care for and support themselves, so that complete family breakdown is avoided. In these 40 years, we would not have been able to do what we do, without our donors and supporters. Standard Chartered is a valuable partner, we are grateful for the support through the years, and we look forward to another 40 years of partnership,” says Lebo Phaweni, Head of Communications at SOS Children’s Villages.