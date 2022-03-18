Spokesperson: Ameen Hassen, Head of Shari’ah Banking, Standard Bank South Africa
Asma Latiff, Manager, Operations and Distribution, Standard Bank South Africa
Standard Bank, which offers a range of Shari’ah-compliant banking solutions, is introducing a dedicated call centre line for its Shari’ah banking customers, which is powered by cutting-edge technology and promises to provide customers with personalised and efficient customer service experiences.
Asma Latiff, Manager Operations and Distribution, Standard Bank South Africa, says the Shari’ah Banking call centre is powered by two cutting-edge technology platforms, Amazon Connect and Salesforce, which allow the bank to provide customers with first-rate support. The platforms are leading technologies that enable the new call centre to respond to customer’s queries swiftly and resolve any issues with Standard Bank’s products and services pro-actively.
The bank introduced the Shari’ah Banking Call Centre on 9 March 2022, that seeks to resolve customers’ queries remotely and efficiently while maintaining all the requirements of Shari’ah Banking. The dedicated line will be open from 08h00 to 21h00 during the week and from 08h00 to 16h00 on weekends, enabling customers to contact the bank’s customer services after business hours.
“The Amazon Connect platform boasts built-in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology, which perform the functions of sorting through massive amounts of data, connecting the dots, and surfacing relevant information at the right time,” says Latiff. “It also analyses data to identify any emerging product issues and summarises and tracks follow-up tasks after customer calls.”
Ameen Hassen, Head of Shari’ah Banking, Standard Bank Group, says the launch of the dedicated line for Shari’ah Banking customers is in step with the bank’s strategy to become a platform services organisation that puts the bank’s customers and their experiences first.
“The bank’s 2025 future ready transformation journey means that we are continuously seeking new ways to serve our clients, and continuously seeking partners and solutions that serve our clients wherever they are and whenever they need it.
“Standard Bank is proud to be one of the first banks to deliver Shari’ah Banking services with the most sophisticated technologies available. We are set to provide modern banking with traditional values to our valuable clients.”
Standard Bank’s dedicated Shari’ah Banking Call Centre Number is:
- +27 63 9090 786
Operating hours are:
- Monday – Friday: 08h00 – 21h00
- Weekends and Public Holidays: 08h00 – 16h00