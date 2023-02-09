The company’s cutting-edge technology provides users with an unmatched customer experience, while giving movers a major competitive edge

Wise Move (https://www.WiseMove.co.za/), the only online moving platform in South Africa, has seen tremendous growth since its launch at the beginning of 2022. Boasting over 70 000 monthly visitors and 5 000 new delivery requests added each month, Wise Move has become the go-to platform for anyone looking to move in South Africa. Now, Wise Move is looking to the future by integrating the Artificial Intelligence tool— ChatGPT.

Wise Move is revolutionising the South African moving industry by becoming the first online platform to harness the power of OpenAI’s ChatGPT through Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration. The company’s cutting-edge technology provides users with an unmatched customer experience, while giving movers a major competitive edge.

Wise Move Co-Founder and newly appointed CEO Chante Venter strongly believes that AI is the way of the future. “We are dedicated to continuously improving our platform, which leads to better customer service— and AI integration is enabling us to do just that.”

Venter highlighted that the integration of ChatGPT has significantly improved overall customer satisfaction and user experience. Moving companies can now reduce their response time and improve communication with clients. ChatGPT has become a game-changer for the platform’s network of moving companies.

“We are very excited about the potential of AI-powered tools, and we believe that this is just the beginning. We are constantly exploring new ways to use AI to improve our service offering and we are confident that it will become an essential part of our business,” said Chante.

ChatGPT is a revolutionary AI-powered tool that can provide human-like responses. It is changing the way businesses interact with their customers by providing a more natural experience with the efficiency of a computer. The possibilities on how businesses can use this new tool are endless, and early adopters are going to lead the way.

Wise Move is the first online platform to successfully integrate ChatGPT in South Africa, they are already reaping the rewards. The goal behind the platform is to re-engineer how people move homes, cars, boats, pets (http://bit.ly/3x0q2ci) and everything else in between. While the easy-to-use platform has done just that since its launch, the new AI feature will further improve the user experience even further.

Moreover, as the AI integration helps moving companies improve their customer service, it also leads to better reviews and more bookings. Wise Move’s aim is not only to help businesses grow but to thrive with better marketing, support and branding.

As a woman-led startup in a predominantly male industry, focussing on the user experience and customer service has been one of the best decisions for the company. “If you want to change things, you have to do things differently,” notes Chante. “In a male-dominated industry, we’ve focussed on perfecting the finer details like communication, service and user experience.”

Furthermore, Wise Move has made it their mission to boost job creation and help foster the South African entrepreneurial spirit in the transport and logistics industry. “We want moving businesses around South Africa to thrive, grow and expand. With our platform, businesses can benefit from dedicated marketing, training and support.”

Wise Move is also proud to announce its partnership with 1% for the Planet (http://bit.ly/3jx9u8H), an initiative in which Wise Move donates 1% of its revenue to environmental causes in South Africa. “This is a very important initiative to me personally. I am passionate about environmental causes in South Africa, and joining 1% for the Planet has been a great way to make a real and tangible impact.”

The moving industry needs more innovation and forward-thinking companies to lead the way to a brighter future. Wise Move is definitely ahead of the pack.

