Slow Uptake of 5G Technology on the Continent

Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to be the region with the lowest adoption of the 5G mobile phone technology over the next five years, a new report says. This is mostly as a result of the high cost of deploying 5G technology and the higher cost of 5G phones. Currently, less than 1% of mobile phone connections in the region are on 5G, and this number is not expected to grow this year but is likely to reach 7% in 2026, according to the report by Ericsson, a Swedish networking and telecommunications company. The 5G technology is the fifth generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks. It comes with faster data speeds of up to 100 times faster than 4G, shorter delays in the time it takes your phone to send and receive signals (latency) and support for up to 1 million connected devices per square kilometer, compared to up to 100,000 for 4G.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA