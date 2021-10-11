Solo travel has been on the rise over the last couple of years. And while COVID-19 put a hard pause on everyone’s travel plans there is still a lot of interest in adventuring alone, from around the world.
Data from global flight search and travel deals website, Cheapflights.co.za, also suggests that more people in South Africa are searching for tickets for only one person. Pre-pandemic, in 2019, about 71% of all searches on the website were done for one person, while this year that number sits at 77%. And while many of these are, of course, for people visiting others or traveling to study/live abroad, there’s no denying that solo travel is on the rise.
So, what is a solo traveller to do, once they get to their destination? How can you enjoy a holiday on your own if you’re not visiting anyone? Here are five ideas for solo travellers.
Use the hop-on-hop-off bus
Many cities around the world have hop-on-hop-off buses that allow you to see a lot of a destination in a short space of time. And, while this is a fun family or group activity, it’s also a great way for solo travellers to take in as much of an area as possible. And of course, hop off along the way. These busses stop at many of the main attractions and must-visit places in a city. It’s also a fun way to meet other solo travellers and perhaps do activities together.
Enjoy some downtime
The whole point of solo travel is to be able to enjoy some rest and relaxation on your own. And what better way to do just that than at a spa? Amani Spa at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, for example, offers a wide variety of treatments for everyone to enjoy. There is also a relaxation area around a heated vitality pool with deck and loungers – the perfect spot to relax after or before your treatment.
Try a local cooking class
If you’re looking to dive into local cuisine, then a cooking class is just the thing for you. Destinations around the world offer cooking classes that you can enjoy. It’s not only a fun way to learn more about local foods, but it’s also a great way to meet new people along the way. You might be travelling solo, but that doesn’t mean your holiday needs to be void of human interaction. You can browse Airbnb Experiences to look for some fun, local classes in the area that you are travelling in.
Volunteer at a local organisation
In every city, no matter where you find yourself in the world, there’s an organisation that could use volunteers. Do some research beforehand and find out about charities, homes or companies that need volunteers. This is an excellent use of your time on a holiday and a really good way to give back. It also opens you up to areas and experiences that you wouldn’t usually do while on holiday.
Visit a food market
Let’s be honest, dining alone in a restaurant is not always fun – even if you’re travelling solo. Markets, however, are easier to navigate on your own and it’s easier to blend in, so to speak. You can grab something to eat on the go and browse other stalls and see what other vendors have to offer.
Book an outside experience with a guide
Whether it’s a walking tour, a hike or a casual nature walk, there are outdoor areas to explore wherever you go! To be safe and to ensure that you don’t get lost, book these experiences with a local guide. Not only will this give you peace of mind while doing your activity but it gives you good company too. Plus someone to take some photos of you while out and about.
There are many more things you can get up to as a solo traveller, but these ones ensure that you see the most and best of a destination. No matter where you go, remember to be safe, adhere to COVID-19 protocols, and have fun!