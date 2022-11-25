Sensational afro-soul singer SpheMusic, has released her highly-anticipated and self-affirming debut album entitled “Beautiful”. The 9-track album features artists such as singer and actor, Phila Madlingozi, singer-songwriter and composer, Mondli Ngcobo, as well as talented upcoming producers Techno Bros & Plutonic DJ’s.

“The album was inspired by my journey in music,” SpheMusic explains. “I felt dormant after having done music for 10 years prior to this release, and making a return after a lengthy hiatus was a bit challenging. This is me, more or less, overcoming my fears and insecurities related to this”

Known best for releasing feel good music, SpheMusic whose real name is Siphelele Sokhela, wanted to reaffirm herself and fans of the beauty that exists within of which, has more value than exterior beauty. The newly released single from the album titled ‘Queen’ which features singer and actor Phila Madlingozi, was inspired by the historic coronation of His Majesty King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. “Queen is basically a fantasy love song that you can vibe to, I wanted to share a beautiful love story about an African queen who is submissive and highly respectful towards her king.”

‘Khuluma’, an afro-pop single, taken from the album, was written and composed by Mondli Ngcobo and peaked on the Gagasi FM RnB chart while enjoying high rotation on a number of commercial stations across the country.

Now labeled as a ‘chart-topping’ singer, the Durban- born singer comes from a musical family and is a sister to DJ Sox of Durban’s Finest. She is no stranger to the music scene, having released a debut single “Should I Go” in 2019 and featured on DJ Bongz’s hit song ‘As Long As You Love Me’. She has also collaborated with artists such as DJ Tira, DJ Sox, Big Nuz, Kalawa Jazmee and Phila Madlingozi.

“Beautiful” is officially out and distributed worldwide on digital music platforms by Sony Music.

