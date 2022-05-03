Cotton On Foundation gets behind flood relief following long history of support for the region
The recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal have been described as the worst in South Africa’s history, causing unprecedented devastation. Hundreds of people have lost their lives and loved ones, with thousands having lost their homes and livelihoods. Now, the Cotton On Foundation, is stepping in to help with R 500 000 in support, in partnership with UNICEF South Africa.
The fundraising campaign kicks off in South African stores on Friday 29 April. For the next two weeks, 100% of proceeds from Cotton On Foundation product sales and donations online and in-store will be channeled to this cause. The purchase of items such as masks, cans of water and tote bags in Cotton On Group stores provides an easy way for the public to contribute.
UNICEF and partners will provide approximately 200 families affected, including children with disabilities, with food vouchers, emergency water and hygiene supplies. In addition, UNICEF is working with partners on the ground to provide psychosocial support and counselling services for children in the KwaMashu community.
The Cotton On Foundation has a long history of investment in KwaZulu-Natal. Earlier this year, the foundation announced its commitment to rebuilding and upgrading Dr JL Dube High School in KwaMashu to a world-class facility, designed to empower 1280 learners to reach their full potential. Construction is currently under way. This follows the 2020 overhaul of Ethekwini Primary School in the area, for which the company provides ongoing support.
Since 2007, in partnership with its team members and customers, the Cotton On Group has raised over R1,3 billion through the Cotton On Foundation, to deliver quality education around the globe. Additionally, the Cotton On Group recently released its debut Good Report, making public its commitment to do good in all areas of business including sustainability, carbon neutrality, water consumption reduction, responsible sourcing and more.
“I recently visited KwaMashu and seeing the destruction caused by the floods was absolutely heart-breaking,” said world renowned South African actress and Cotton On Foundation Ambassador, Nomzamo Mbatha, who was born in the area. “So many people, who were already struggling, have lost everything including their nearest and dearest. I call on all South Africans to please support this Cotton On Group initiative so that we can channel urgent support to those affected,” she added.
“Children affected by the devastating floods need all the support they can get to recover,” said Christine Muhigana, UNICEF South Africa Representative. “This campaign with Cotton On will enable UNICEF to scale-up its response and reach more children with psychosocial support and the protection and health services that they urgently need,” added Muhigana.
Go to cottonon.com to find out how to purchase Cotton On Foundation products, or to donate today.