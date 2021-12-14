To Offer 100 Free Reconstructive Surgeries In Senegal
In collaboration with a team of healthcare volunteers, Harvard-trained Ghanaian American Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, and R.E.S.T.O.R.E. (Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding Reconstructive Efforts) Worldwide International has partnered with LocAfrique, a leading leasing financial institution in Senegal, to provide 100 free reconstructive surgeries in Senegal.
The medical mission that was held in Senegal was a six-day project that was scheduled from December 4th to December 10th, 2021, and held at the Hôpital Principal de Dakar. The procedures performed included:
• Head and neck tumour resection and reconstruction
• Burn reconstruction
• Breast reduction
• Mastectomy and breast reconstruction.
• Trunk and extremity reconstruction
• Reconstruction of the abdominal wall
• Excisions of benign tumours
• Intersex surgeries
• Foot and ankle surgeries.
According to the organizers, this year’s mission marks the 14th year in a row that the R.E.S.T.O.R.E team and Dr. Obeng have embarked on such a humanitarian mission. Other countries in the past have included Gabon, Guatemala, Laos, Mexico, Nigeria, and Ghana, Dr. Obeng’s home country of birth.
“Consultations and all surgeries took place at the Hôpital Principal de Dakar.” Due to the current wave of COVID-19, safety precautions were amplified and implemented on sites to ensure that all regulations are being met or exceeded. “
Speaking about the medical mission, Dr. Micheal K. Obeng, spearheading the mission, said, “It is very humbling to be able to change the narrative in a community, and to be able to bring hope into communities that have been devastated because somebody does not look like ‘all of us’. I’m very thankful to all the volunteers over the years; the ones who have donated money, the ones who have donated their time, and the ones who pray for us. Without none of these people, all the good work we have done wouldn’t have been possible. “
This year’s team is composed of 34 medical volunteers from five different countries and three different continents. Some of the returning volunteers include Dawn Sutherland, former Xerox Executive and Director of International Relations for R.E.S.T.O.R.E, Dr. Barry Freeman, Chief of Anaesthesia Services at MiKO Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills, and Dr. Paa-Ekow Hoyte-Williams, Chief of Plastic Surgery at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi, Ghana. Dr. Mehmet Atila, Director at The Medical Inn in Düsseldorf, Germany, and Dr. Bertin Dembele, from Mali, will be among the list of volunteers.
The medical mission to Senegal was made possible by LocAfrique’s General Director, Khadim BA, who shares the same sentiments as Dr. Obeng that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation.
“We are very pleased to be part of this selfless humanitarian medical mission which will unquestionably afford our communities access to world-class healthcare that is generally out of their reach,” concludes Mr. Khadim BA, General Director at LocAfrique.