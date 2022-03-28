Radisson Hotel Group Appoints Area Restaurants & Bars Director For Middle East & Africa

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the appointment of Joseph Chalfoun as Area Restaurants & Bars Director, Middle East & Africa, based in their Area Support Office in Dubai.
Joseph will lead the company-wide Food and Beverage Transformation across the Middle East & Africa (MEA) to drive greater value for its guest, partners, and owners. In this new role, Joseph will be responsible for the conceptualization and pre-opening of Restaurants & Bars within Radisson Hotel Group in the Middle East & Africa as well as implementing initiatives to drive profit, control standards and establish brand recognition for all new concepts.
With the aim of achieving targeted initiatives geared at maximizing profit and optimizing the Restaurants & Bars operations, Joseph will also support the Group’s Central Support Office in Europe.
Tim Cordon, Senior Area Vice President, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group said, “We are delighted to have Joseph as part of the team, leading such a critical and exciting department, which has such a substantial impact on our guests overall experience. Particularly across the Middle East and Africa, Food and Beverage takes center stage, contributing significantly to guests’ overall perception of our hotels and brands. We are truly thrilled to see Joseph’s wonderful ideas and plans, come to life, elevating the guest experience and our Food & Beverage offering in its entirety.”
Before joining Radisson Hotel Group, Joseph managed groups of restaurants & bars in the GCC supporting their development from conceptualization phase to full operation. Most recently, Joseph acted as the Unit Head of F&B & Retail for the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, overseeing the development of growth strategies, and managing contractual relations with the museum’s F&B and Retail partners.
Joseph holds a Bachelor (BA Hons) in International Hospitality and Tourism Management from the University of Wales.
“Looking at the decade ahead, our region and its food & beverage scene will look quite different than it does today. Radisson Hotel Group aims to be there, at the forefront of this change. I am excited to be a part of it, eager to learn and tackle new challenges, and to work with the people and talent that will help us get there. We have created six new Radisson Hotel Group specialty concepts that we will start rolling out. These exciting concepts have been carefully shaped and crafted and will be launched with a complete strategy and positioning plan in place,” commented Joseph Chalfoun, Area Restaurants & Bars Director, Middle East & Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.