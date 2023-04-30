Providing a Platform for Food and African Artists

Chef Roze Traore, famous model-turned-chef who started his culinary career in Michelin starred restaurants in New York City and then began catering private events for celebrities such as Rick Owens, Lupita Nyongo, and the late Michael K. Williams. He has now embarked on providing experiences of his own through La Fourchette de Roze. As the son of immigrants from Africa’s Ivory Coast, La Fourchette de Roze is a resort in his parent’s home country that celebrates the arts and culture of his people and all of Africa. His hotel concept provides handpicked artists with a residency to create art alongside artists from various African countries, while showcasing his culinary talents to visitors from around the world.

