Prosper Africa to Lead a Delegation of U.S. Institutional Investors to Attend Africa’s Largest Private Capital Gathering in Egypt

Prosper Africa will lead a high-level U.S. institutional investor delegation to Cairo, Egypt, from May 1 – 5, 2023, to attend the Africa Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA) Annual Conference and to explore investment opportunities and connect with top private equity and venture capital funds in Africa.

Prosper Africa is the U.S. Government initiative to increase two-way trade and investment between the United States and African countries. The Prosper Africa Investor Delegation is organized in partnership with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and MiDA Advisors, a global advisory firm specializing in facilitating institutional investments and trade in Africa.

The Prosper Africa Investor Delegation delivers on one of the commitments that the U.S. Government made at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December 2022, and is part of a package of $15.7 billion in two-way trade and investment commitments that were made in the Summit’s Business Forum Deal Room.

The trip will bring executives and investors from U.S. pension funds and financial service providers managing over $1 trillion in assets to Egypt to participate in sessions at AVCA, the largest global Africa-focused private capital gathering. Delegation members will participate in structured pitch sessions with a shortlist of asset managers that can deploy their capital at scale and facilitate financial, as well as social and environmental, returns.

Given the trillion-dollar investment gap in Africa, the engagement of the $20-trillion U.S. institutional capital community is essential in fueling progress and achieving Africa’s development priorities, including the climate transition. Prosper Africa will provide the investor delegation with advisory services and market insights on the perceived and actual risks of investing in Africa, support in cultivating relationships with trusted local partners, and tools to assess a viable pipeline of deals across Africa.

The trip is the first of five separate investor delegations that Prosper Africa will organize to the African continent in 2023 alone. Future delegations are planned this year in Botswana, Nigeria, South Africa, and Morocco. Previous Prosper Africa Institutional Investor Delegations have visited Senegal, South Africa, Kenya, and Morocco.

“These delegations demonstrate the U.S. Government’s priority to spearhead two-way trade and investment on the continent, while at the same time providing U.S. pension funds representing millions of American workers credible returns in rapidly growing economies,” said Scott Cameron, Acting Coordinator for Prosper Africa.

Collectively, U.S. investors managing over $2 trillion in assets have visited the continent through Prosper Africa delegations. To date, more than $1.7 billion in long-term investments have been mobilized from the delegations and subsequent transaction support from Prosper Africa.

