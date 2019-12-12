Popular Water Sports To Try In Zanzibar

There aren’t many places in the world that can conjure images of pristine turquoise waters, white powdered sandy beaches, and tropical palm-tree paradise like Zanzibar. This semi-autonomous Tanzanian territory located just off the country’s coast features its own storied heritage and cultural flavor. When you arrive, it feels like you have entered an entirely different world that offers a unique cultural experience while also being a tranquil setting for absolute relaxation. For many visitors, they would gladly describe this amazing archipelago as a slice of paradise with surprises on every corner.



Being an island surrounded by the crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Indian Ocean and boasting several picture-perfect beaches, your trip here will be incomplete without exploring the many watersports. Whether you are a novice or a seasoned professional, these water-based activities are sure to be a highlight of your trip to Zanzibar. These include:



1. Snorkel and Scuba Dive

Zanzibar is fast becoming one of the best diving spots in the world. It boasts incredible thriving coral reefs that are teeming with marine life, including over 450 species of fish. Even though it is possible to snorkel almost anywhere around the island, you may want to go to the famous Mnemba Atoll for this activity. This marine conservation area features year-round average temperatures of 27°, which makes it the ideal spot for beginners and experts alike. It is also home to one of the highest concentrations of turtles on the planet and the water is super clear so the view of this spectacular underwater world is something you don’t want to miss.



2. Parasailing

Want to be able to admire the amazing view from above and not just from underwater? You should definitely sign up for a thrilling parasailing experience. In this activity, you are harnessed to a parachute that is connected to a speed boat and as it moves, you’ll rise about 300 meters in the air to see the stunning kaleidoscopic colors Zanzibar’s coral reefs – stretching over 2 kilometers into the ocean. You’ll also be able to gaze at the white, sandy beaches surrounded by tropical trees, and dotted with local fishing villages. If you’ve never parasailed before or are nervous at the prospect of sailing through the beautiful skies alone, don’t worry. Most operators offer tandem parasailing experiences so you and your partner can enjoy the breath-taking views together.



3. Wake-boarding and Water Skiing

Adrenalin junkies and thrill seekers from around the world troop in to Zanzibar every year for this exciting water sport. For the most part of the year, the water around Zanzibar is calm, which makes it perfect for wake-boarding and water skiing. Get your balance and hold on tight as you ski on top of the water at breakneck speeds. These skiing activities are suitable for beginners and the experienced instructors are always on hand to give you some pointers to improve your skills. Want to push your experience further? Try the ringos. These large inflatable rings are pulled by a boat at speeds of up to 30mph and bounce rapidly across the water while you try not to lose your grip. Expect one of the wildest, most exciting rides of your life filled with fast turns and big jumps.



4. Kite Surfing

Zanzibar is a kite surfing paradise thanks to its virtually untouched crystal clear, tropical shallow water, lagoons, and bays. Two powerful winds, the Kusi and the Kaskazi, blow through the island, which provides ideal kite surfing conditions. What makes this activity so appealing is that it’s easy to learn, safe, and is an exciting sport for people of different ages and abilities. Here, you get to ride on a small surfboard propelled across the water by a large kite and glide smoothly over turquoise waters with huge stretches of powdery white beaches ahead of you. Since kite surfing is dependent on wind power, the best months for this activity are December – March and June – September.



5. Deep-Sea Fishing

Zanzibar is a mecca for deep-sea fishing thanks to its position far out in the Indian Ocean. Spend the day bobbing around in the middle of the ocean on a boat and try to reel in some fish. The Zanzibar Archipelago attracts an unusual and spectacular array of marine life, like barracuda, yellowfin tuna, wahoo, kingfish, billfish, marlin, mahi-mahi, and giant trevally to name but a few. It promises to be an unforgettable deep sea fishing experience.



6. Dhow Sunset Cruises

This is the perfect way to end any day in Zanzibar. Whether you’re looking for a romantic moment with your partner or just a fun evening with family or friends, a private sunset cruise around the coastline of Zanzibar is the definition of ultimate relaxation. Sit back with a glass of champagne in hand and simply let the best of nature’s therapy work its magic. The amazing sunset is one of a kind, lighting up the sky with an impressive display of beautiful fiery reds and warm oranges.



Nungwi Zanzibar is the place to see more, do more and experience more. Plan your visit today and get ready for one of the most exciting travels of your life.

