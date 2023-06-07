Popular Kenyan media personality to co-host a public health-centered podcast from an African perspective 

NAIROBI, Kenya, 7 June 2023-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Adelle Onyango a popular Kenyan media personality and Founder of Legally Clueless Africa will be co-hosting Niyel’s second season of the health and immunisation podcast series – ‘Back to Doc’.

Following the successful airing and public response of the first season of the health and immunisation podcast and YouTube series ‘Hello Doc’, production of ‘Back to Doc’ which is the second season of the Pan-African show has begun in Dakar, Senegal. The series is produced by Niyel, an international advocacy and public affairs firm dedicated to influencing African policy, behaviours, and practices.

Similar to season one, there will be six episodes covering various health related topics. Season two will also be adapted for screen and viewers can expect stunning visuals and engaging narratives that showcase the diverse African continent.

The filming is being done in the recently launched Niyel Design and Production studio. The dedicated space, where the firm’s creative visions come to life, uses cutting-edge technology to illustrate designs and ideas for change-based initiatives that drive impact on the continent.

“We highlight the faces, voices, and stories of the people we serve from a lens of empowerment and transformation, while making space for creativity and freedom of expression without boundaries. With representation of us, by us and for us, we make sure to tell the stories that matter—the stories that come from voices outside the known and are talked about. By entrusting ourselves and our dedicated community of advocates and innovators, we are able to share our vision with our clients, partners, and the world,” said Valerie Traoré, Niyel’s executive director and founder.

Hosted by strong African voices like Nollywood actor Ike Ogbonna from Nigeria, popular Kenyan personality Adelle Onyango, Smarty a rapper and producer from Burkina Faso and journalist Bibiche M’Bete from DRC, the show will be in English and French, and feature a rich discourse of guests such as health practitioners, concerned citizens, survivors, community leaders, public health specialists, and holistic health practitioners.

Expressing her excitement about co-hosting the show, Adelle Onyango said, “It is an incredible honour to not only represent Kenya on such a significant platform but also contribute to the progress of our continent and ensure that Africans have access to information that is created by us, and for us. Working alongside Ike Ogbonna is such a vibrant experience, and I am thrilled to have the opportunity to co-host this show together.”

‘Back To Doc’ is a groundbreaking program that focuses on health advocacy, amplifying the voices of Africans in matters that profoundly affect their lives. Through crucial health concerns, the show strives to embolden people throughout the continent, encouraging active participation in healthcare. In its upcoming season, the show pledges to deliver invaluable knowledge on diverse health subjects to audiences via podcast, radio stations, TV, and social media channels. By fostering a sense of empowerment and community, ‘Back To Doc‘ aims to inspire individuals and ignite positive change.

Airing dates will be announced in the coming month.

For more information, visit www.niyel.net or Niyel on Facebook and Instagram for regular updates.

About Niyel

Founded in 2008, Niyel is an international advocacy and campaigning firm based in Dakar, Senegal. It works to promote public policies that are conducive to the development of all people, and to influence practices to ensure that as citizens, individuals, and communities, we understand the social, political, and cultural issues that affect our daily lives.

