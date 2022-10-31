SAIPEC 2023 programme now available to download

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria has detailed the full programme of activities for the 7th edition of SAIPEC 2023, featuring a host of B2B networking and partnership opportunities, spread across five days.



Beginning on 13th February and preceding the main conference, discussions will open up at the African Content Series seminar, hosted by NCDMB and PETAN. Attended by a select number of NOCs, regulators, governments and private sector representatives, it will showcase local content best practices and provide an overview of Africa’s hydrocarbon resource base and the factors that lead to the introduction of local content in the oil and gas industry.



The main conference programme will begin on 14th February over three days, placing its emphasis on the future of the energy, oil, and gas industry in Sub Saharan Africa with local content and regional collaboration continuing at the nucleus of the conversations.

Mr. Chinedu Maduakoh, Managing Director of Topline Limited and SAIPEC Conference Chairman explained; “Industry stakeholders should expect richer insights from our experienced national, regional and international industry leaders and partners at SAIPEC 2023.

“It is well established as a pragmatic platform for international collaborations, which has aided the delivery of greater insight and intelligence on strategies to power the African market for the future using the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA Agreement to bring together regional capabilities.”

He added; “Asides from the topical debates and business, technical and special focus sessions, SAIPEC’s African Content Series (day two) will address the successful implementation of Local Content and opportunities across a series of discussions with heads of NOCs, IOCs, and independent and indigenous oil and gas companies.”

Other areas of the conference programme will cover country-specific showcases, the energy transition, diversity, equality and inclusivity – through SAIPEC’s Women in Industry programme and youth empowerment.

A programme of networking opportunities

The free to attend SAIPEC exhibition will be open from 14 – 16 February, featuring a record number of exhibitors and spanning various companies specialising in services across the energy, oil and gas value chain.

Finally, a plethora of networking opportunities underpins the main conference and exhibition proceedings including the SAIPEC Awards, a Valentines Ball, drinks receptions and PETAN’S golf day as the concluding event on 17 February.

Align your brand to one of SAIPEC’s many unique experiences, services or exclusive hospitality offerings available in the 2023 programme and underline your support for the sector and significance within the SAIPEC network.

Click to find out more about the full range of special feature partnership options