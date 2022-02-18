PETAN And NCDMB To Drive African Content At Saipec 2022

The Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) in partnership with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) will lead discussions on local content at the sixth Sub Saharan Africa International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (SAIPEC) opening from 22 – 24 February 2022 in Lagos.
During the SAIPEC African Content Series, which is hosted by the two organisations, a full day of strategic sessions will provide the latest updates for delegates on local content policies from across African oil-producing countries and the opportunities for its successful implementation.
Heads of NOCs, IOCs and independent and indigenous oil and gas companies will lead the collaborative discussions, including Engr Simbi Wabote, Executive Secretary, NCDMB, Alcides Fernandes Mendes de Andrade, Planning Department Director, ANPG, Ranti Omole, SAIPEC Steering Committee & Vice Chairman, PETAN, Natalia Camba, Head of Local Content, INP and Nicolas C. Odinuwe, Chairman, PETAN, MD, Zitadel Limited and Executive Chairman, Global Lifting.
With the growing demand for local content development in the Nigerian oil and gas industry, NCDMB has set a target to achieve 70% local content by 2027 on major oil and gas projects in the country and PETAN has created a new investment focus to develop strategies on strengthening the Nigerian Content to other sectors of the economy.
PETAN Chairman, Mr Nicolas Odinuwe commented, “PETAN is revolutionising Nigerian Content through the encouragement of research and development in all sectors, especially in our tertiary institutions. We are training Nigerian youths to build capacities to solve the industry and society’s challenges. We are enhancing the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) focused courses and we are helping to improve access to funding and developing technological innovations, mentorship, and development of home-grown solutions.”
Local content has always been at the nucleus of SAIPEC and with the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement now in full motion, the event is truly representative of the power of these partnerships with delegations participating from countries including Nigeria, Liberia, Uganda, The Gambia, Gabon, Somaliland, Mauritania, Namibia, Angola, Sierra Leone, Mozambique, Ghana and Kenya.
Speaking on the ongoing developments for SAIPEC 2022, PETAN Publicity Secretary, Dr. Lucky Akhiwu commented, “SAIPEC is a globally recognised platform that drives regional integration by helping countries across the sub-region to close the gaps and overcome divisions that stunt its economic growth.”
He continued; “SAIPEC rides on the shared values of Africa’s common heritage in aspiring for an African Economic Community through strengthening sectoral cooperation. It is a conference of respected and seasoned like-minds. Our aim is to share ideas and brainstorm on strategies.
“We look forward to a highly stimulating, all-inclusive and successful event”.
SAIPEC 2022 features over 80 industry leaders and global experts on an insightful programme which is held alongside the sold-out exhibition with over 150 companies showcasing their products and services and generating meetings with thousands of invested industry professionals.
