Paradise Sound System, a renowned record label specializing in cutting-edge electronic music, is thrilled to announce the release of “Hold Me Down,” a captivating new track by the visionary African electronic artist, Masšh, featuring the remarkable talents of Ninae. The song is set to mesmerize listeners worldwide with its unique blend of astral-inspired sounds and modern African grooves.

Hailing from Johannesburg, South Africa, Masšh is a fashion-forward artist known for his distinct musical style, which he aptly terms “astral.” Drawing inspiration from the concept of astral projection, Masšh’s music transcends traditional boundaries, embracing dark classical influences and emphasizing tone and atmosphere over conventional structure and rhythm. With a deep-rooted passion for African grooves, Masšh creates a sonic experience that is as evocative as it is mesmerizing.

Masšh’s remarkable talent and dedication to his craft have earned him accolades and recognition within the music industry. He was selected as one of the top participants for the prestigious BridgeFire Talent Accelerator Program, hosted at Flame Studios by Nando’s in 2021. Following this achievement, Masšh was invited to curate original music for MaXhosa’s SS22 fashion show, captivating audiences with his soul-stirring compositions. With his own label, Solar Plex’s, Masšh is set to make waves in the industry, releasing his highly anticipated music in spring 2022.

Throughout his career, Masšh has graced the stage at prominent events and festivals, leaving audiences in awe of his electrifying performances. Notable highlights include captivating sets at the Basha Uhuru Festival, as well as being a supporting act at the Mixmag The LAB Johannesburg. Masšh’s talent has attracted the attention of esteemed artists such as Ame, Dixon, Jim Jules, and Hyenah, to name just a few. His music has also found a home on Black Coffee’s esteemed Spotify playlist, further solidifying his position as an artist to watch.

Teaming up with the incredibly talented Ninae, “Hold Me Down” is set to captivate listeners with its progressive build and emotionally charged piano and strings ensemble. Ninae’s virtuoso adds an irresistible touch to the track, elevating it into the realm of an unforgettable earworm that leaves audiences craving more. This collaboration between Masšh and Ninae is a match made in musical heaven, blending their unique styles seamlessly to create a sonic masterpiece.

“Hold Me Down” promises to be a game-changer in the electronic music landscape, fusing astral-inspired elements with contemporary African grooves to deliver an extraordinary auditory experience. With its infectious melodies and evocative production, the track is poised to leave a lasting impression on both avid electronic music enthusiasts and casual listeners alike.

Paradise Sound System invites music lovers and industry professionals to join them in celebrating the release of “Hold Me Down” by Masšh and Ninae. Prepare to be transported to a world where astral exploration meets African grooves, as these two talented artists push boundaries and redefine the electronic music genre.

“Hold Me Down” will be available on all major streaming platforms from 23 June