After raising US$1.75 million for non-profit African Parks in the previous two print sales, Prints for Wildlife is returning in 2022 with an even larger mission…
Prints for Wildlife will return for a new edition of the print sale fundraiser on August 28, 2022.
Over 100 photographers are coming together to sell limited numbers of wildlife photo prints for just one month on www.printsforwildlife.org for the benefit of conservation non-profit African Parks.
With nearly 50% of Africa’s landmass suffering degradation, and the rapidly increasing affects biodiversity loss has on the climate crisis, Prints for Wildlife is setting out to help African Parks safeguard 30 million hectares of Africa’s protected areas, contributing to the global target of protecting 30% of nature on Earth by 2030.
With the simple purchase of a stunning fine art print, everyone can help support this vital work.
Created by photographers Marion Payr and Pie Aerts, Prints for Wildlife launched for the first time in July 2020, as the devastating impacts of the global COVID-19 pandemic started to be seen across Africa’s communities and wildlife areas.
Prints for Wildlife’s 2020 and 2021 print sales raised US$1.75 million for African Parks by selling over 15,000 unique wildlife prints.
To support the organisation’s vision of securing more protected areas in Africa, a third edition of the successful print sale will launch on August 28, 2022 and run for a limited period of just one month, closing on September 25, 2022.
This year’s fundraiser will feature more than 100 photos from acclaimed wildlife photographers, including Will Burrard Lucas, Beverly Joubert, Drew Doggett, Marsel van Oosten, Ami Vitale, Joachim Schmeisser, Karim Illya and Gaël Ruboneka Vande weghe. Each of the photographers will donate one fine art print each to the fundraiser, which will be sold for US$100 through the online shop Prints for Wildlife.
100% of the proceeds after printing and handling are directly donated to African Parks to support their conservation efforts well into the future.
Buying limited edition art prints with one united goal: growing safe spaces where people and wildlife can flourish
The goal of this year’s fundraiser is to support the growth of African Parks and the addition of new parks to their portfolio. African Parks currently manages 20 parks in 11 countries across Africa, including Kafue (Zambia), Akagera (Rwanda) and Liwonde (Malawi) National Parks, in partnership with governments for the benefit of local communities and wildlife – the largest and most ecologically diverse portfolio of protected areas in Africa under management by any one conservation organisation.
African Parks is looking to sign a number of new parks within the coming months and years, including Luengue-Luiana and Mavinga National Parks in Angola and Boma and Bandingilo National Parks in South Sudan, making sure that more exceptional ecosystems, endemic species, and natural habitats are being protected, while sustainably and holistically benefiting communities and wildlife.
Purchasing a single print at just US$100 will help African Parks in it’s goal to manage 30 protected areas by 2030 – amounting to 30 million hectares of wilderness across the continent. Managed effectively, these vital natural landscapes will continue to safeguard biodiversity and deliver valuable ecosystem services that underpin human wellbeing.
To learn more about the work of African Parks, visit www.africanparks.org and follow on Instagram (@africanparksnetwork).