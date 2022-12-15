Aiming to carry our business and our customers to new heights, A-Solutions is proud to announce the appointment of our New Executive Chairman, Kuseni Dlamini, and Estie du Preez newly appointed Managing Director who will take the reins of our company’s leadership.

With more than a combined four decades experience guiding customers through the digital transformation process by providing innovative and customised IT solutions, we are always looking for ways to make further progress alongside our partners.

As part of this goal, Mr Dlamini will introduce a fresh new element to our brand, bringing a great deal of experience to his role as Executive Chairman.

Mr Dlamini has previously held senior roles at Anglo American and De Beers, and he is a former CEO of Old Mutual SA & Emerging Markets, former Executive Chairman of the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) and Non-Executive Chairman at the then Times Media Group Ltd.

A ground breaker and a leader, he spearheads the KDI GROUP, which holds various investments in leading mining, water, manufacturing, financial services and infrastructure companies through its subsidiaries KDI Holdings and KDI Mining Solutions.

Experienced at handling multiple roles, he is currently the Chairman of Sandvik Mining RSA, Aspen Pharmacare and Massmart Holdings, as well as a Chairman of the Council of the University of Pretoria and Co-Head of the Advisory Board of the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS).

A-Solutions, an IT Services Company with a footprint across Southern Africa which differentiates us from our competition, offering customized IT solutions to suite any client big or small with a centralised service desk, On-Site support and a dedicated technical force we aim to improve on business uptime and availability, A-Solutions is always looking for ways to expand and grow.

By introducing Mr Dlamini to our leadership, we are confident we will be able to continue assisting customers in accelerating the growth of their businesses in a wide range of industries by providing a multitude of services including OEM warranty, Maintenance, networking, project management, business intelligence, cyber security, audio visual and hospitality solutions, among others.