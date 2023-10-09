Today, The President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, officially launched the Salim Ahmed Salim Digital Archive (the SAS Digital Archive), a website dedicated to the work and contributions of Dr. Salim Ahmed Salim, renowned international diplomat, former Prime Minister of Tanzania and Secretary-General of the Organization of African Unity (OAU).

The launch, which took place at an official ceremony at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre in Dar es Salaam, unveiled Tanzania’s first digital archive. Focusing on the work of Dr. Salim, the archive explores the country’s role and journey in international diplomacy, the anti-Apartheid movement, liberation struggle against colonialism as well as the broader role African countries played in geopolitics from the 1960s through to the early 2000s.

During her speech prior to launching the Archive, H.E. Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, stated:

“The Salim Ahmed Salim Digital Archive aims to provide unprecedented insight and access to how Tanzania and other African countries played a role in global history and international diplomacy. It seeks to educate, inform and provide a unique glimpse into the history of Tanzania and Africa through the perspective of one of Africa’s most distinguished diplomats.”

The SAS Digital Archive, (www.salimahmedsalim.com), captures the story of Dr. Salim’s contributions to public service and provides insight into the history of global politics in an African context.

The archive consists of interviews, speeches, academic papers, personal notes and correspondences, news clippings and photos with additional materials to be added.

THE OFFICE OF DR. SALIM AHMED SALIM

Former Prime Minister of United Republic of Tanzania

Former Secretary General of the Organisation of African Unity

Notable Documents in the Archive

• Personal notes detailing a proposed mission by the Carter Administration to send Dr. Salim to help negotiate the release of the American hostages in Tehran in 1979;

• Press coverage, meeting minutes and personal notes detailing the 1981 UN Secretary General campaign that almost saw Africa’s first candidate secure the position;

• Bilateral engagements and conversations over the most pressing issues of the day with influential leaders like: President Mwalimu Nyerere; President Robert Mugabe, President Nelson Mandela; President Hosni Mubarak; President Kenneth Kaunda; Prime Minister Meles Zenawi; and President George Bush to name a few;

• The first visit to the United Nations by Pope John Paul II and Fidel Castro, weeks apart, while Dr. Salim was President of the General Assembly.