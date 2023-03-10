Nairobi’s Grand Strategy to Vaccinate against Malaria

Kenya this week rolled out a campaign using the world’s first vaccine against malaria to inoculate more than 400,000 children against the mosquito-borne disease. Health officials say malaria kills more than 12,000 Kenyans each year and more than half a million people in sub-Saharan Africa, most of them children. The mass vaccination campaign comes as a new invasive species of mosquito has been found in Kenya that scientists fear could reverse gains against the disease. Kenya’s government aims to vaccinate at least 300,000 children annually against malaria in a new initiative, particularly in the eight malaria-prone regions. Malaria interventions in Kenya have included distribution of mosquito nets, spraying, and minimizing potential breeding grounds. Health authorities say they hope that vaccination initiatives will help to eradicate the disease.
 SOURCE: VOA

