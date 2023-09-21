Ghanaian Afrobeat’s diva MzVee after an exciting ten-year anniversary celebration has released a new single release dubbed “Destiny”.

The two-time BET nominee and “Come and See My Moda” hitmaker is thrilling her fans with this new afrobeat/dancehall rhythm after a successful decade of making monster hit records, winning multiple awards, and gracing countless prominent local and international stages.

‘Destiny’ promises to be everything “MzVee”, a mid-tempo groovy afrobeat rhythm with a feel of dancehall.

Mzvee talks about being a winner and ruling her destiny in this song, the lyrics in this song are very catchy and relatable to everyone striving to keep it up and believing in their ability to make it!

“I am a winner; I am a superstar.

How you see yourself is just how you are

No compromising, no second-guessing

Stay true to yourself and you’re gonna make it far!

Can’t stop my Destiny, it’s my Identity!!”

MzVee intends to reach a wide audience with a well-planned promotion across Africa and beyond.

This release is scheduled in line with her upcoming Australia tour slated for November 2023.

Mzvee is the most nominated Ghanaian female musician at the Ghana Music Awards with back-to-back hits over the past ten years with Global hits like “Sing My Name” ft Patoranking, Coming Home ft Tiwa Savage, etc. “Destiny” promises to be nothing short of a great globally acclaimed single.

The song is produced by ace Ghanaian producer, Kizzy Beats and video shot and directed by American director, Zack Manzella.

Stream ‘Destiny’ here: https://mzvee.fanlink.to/miqJ

Photo Credit: Team MzVee

The Writer: Senanu Damilola Wemakor