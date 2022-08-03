Museums of Morocco

Abderrahman Slaoui Museum
The Abderrahman Slaoui Museum (Arabic: متحف عبد الرحمن السلاوي) is a museum in Casablanca, Morocco. It is named after Abderrahman Slaoui, Moroccan businessman and art collector who died in 2001.The museum was founded by the Abderrahman Slaoui Foundation, and has been open since May 2012. The museum displays the collection of its namesake: old posters, Moroccan jewelry, figurative paintings by Muhammad Ben Ali Rabati, landscape paintings by Jacques Majorelle, crystal objects, etc.The museum hosts temporary exhibitions featuring contemporary Moroccan artists on a quarterly basis, and offers artistic workshops for visitors who want to learn the crafts.
Antoine de Saint-Exupery Museum
The Antoine de Saint Exupéry Museum is a museum of air mail in Tarfaya, Morocco. Founded in 2004, it is devoted to author and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry (1900–1944), who lived there for two years, from 1927 to 1929, and found there the inspiration for much of his literary work.
In 1927, Saint-Exupéry was appointed chief of the stopover airfield in the Tarfaya region, formerly known as Cape Juby. Tarfaya opened the museum in 2004 to recount the history of the aviation company Aéropostale and its route from Toulouse to Saint-Louis, Senegal. The museum is the principal attraction for visitors to the town.
Dar Jamai Museum
The Dar Jamai Museum (also spelled Dar Jamaï or Dar Jama’i) is a museum in Meknes, Morocco. It displays a number of artifacts and art objects from the city and other regions in Morocco. It is housed in a late 19th-century palace built by the Jama’i family who also built the Jamai Palace in Fes.
The palace was built in 1882 by Mokhtar ben Arbi el Jama’i, who, along with his brother, served as Grand Vizier under Sultan Moulay Hassan (ruled 1873–1894).
The museum holds a variety of artifacts from Meknes and the surrounding region, including ceramics, wooden objects, embroidery, carpets, and jewellery.Most objects date from the 19th and 20th centuries, but some older objects date from the reign of Moulay Isma’il or earlier.Among the latter are the wooden minbar and maqsura of the Lalla Aouda Mosque, dating from the late 17th century when Moulay Isma’il built the mosque
Marrakech Museum
The Museum of Marrakech is a historic palace and museum located in the old center of Marrakesh, Morocco. In addition to its notable architecture, the museum’s collection showcases various historic art objects and contemporary art from Morocco. The museum is housed in the Dar Mnebhi Palace, constructed at the beginning of the 20th century by Mehdi al-Mnebhi. A qaid of the Mnabha tribe and the vizier (minister) of war under Sultan Moulay Abdelaziz, from 1900 to 1908.
The museum holds a diverse collection of traditional art objects from different regions of Morocco and different parts of its population, such as, weapons, carpets, costumes, pottery from Fez, Berber jewellery, Jewish liturgical objects, and more. The museum also holds exhibits of contemporary art and other themes in its kitchen and hammam sections, and sometimes hosts cultural events such as theatre and concerts.