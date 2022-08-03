Museums in Nigeria‎ 

Nigerian National Museum
The Nigerian National Museum is located in the city of Lagos. Founded in 1957 by the British archaeologist Kenneth Murray, the museum holds some fascinating objects including pieces of statuary, carvings, archaeological and ethnographic exhibits telling the story of Nigerian art and culture. You will enjoy exploring the masterpieces and galleries celebrating the unique cultures of over 300 communities in Nigeria. Of note is a terracotta human head known as the Jemaa Head (c. 900 to 200 BC), part of the Nok culture. The piece is named after Jema’a, the village where it was discovered. The Museum is located at Onikan, Lagos Island, Lagos State. The National Commission administers the museum for Museums and Monuments.
Benin City National Museum
The Benin City National Museum is a national museum in Benin City, Nigeria. It’s located in the city center on King’s Square. The museum is home to a number of artefacts related to the Benin Empire such as terracotta, bronze figures, and cast iron pieces. It also has ancient art related to the early times. In the 1940s, what was then the museum was privately located in the Oba’s Palace. It was relocated in the 1970s and became a public center. The museum holds three galleries.
Esiẹ Museum
The Esiẹ Museum is a museum in Esiẹ, Kwara State, Nigeria. In the Igbomina town of Esie, Irepodun LGA Kwara State lays the first museum in Nigeria. The museum was established in 1945 to house one of the greatest treasures ever bequeathed to mankind, Esie Stone Images (Ere Esie). The museum was the first to be established in Nigeria when it opened in 1945. The museum once housed over one thousand tombstone figures or images representing human beings. Esie museum established 1945 is located in Irepodun LGA of Kwara State. The museum is known for housing human-shaped stone figures. It is reputed to have the largest collection of soapstone images in the world. In modern times the Esie museum has been the center of religious activities and hosts a festival in the month of April every year.
Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art
The Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Art (YSMA), of the Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos, is the first purpose built, privately owned art museum in Nigeria. The 900 sqm museum hosts over 1000 artworks from Prince Yemisi Shyllon’s vast art collection. Thanks to him, the YSMA is privileged to have one of the most comprehensive and diverse art collections in the country and to make it accessible to all visitors.
National Museum of Unity
The Ibadan National Museum of Unity is an ethnographic museum in Ibadan, Nigeria. The museum is dedicated to the culture of the different ethnic groups of Nigeria. It aims to give priority to the promotion, and conservation antiquities in the interest of protecting the cultural heritage of the diverse ethnic groups in Nigeria. The idea of creating a national museum in Idaban was proposed in 1973. The museum was created to store cultural artifacts from Nigeria. The museum was inaugurated in 2002 under the supervision of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments. In 2014, Monument Day was organized at the museum with a focus on the condition of monuments in Nigeria.