Multi-talented musician and performer Thando Skwatsha, connects with his ancestors through the release of his much anticipated single “isaziso”. Drawing inspiration from his cultural background and rich Xhosa heritage, isaziso is a melodic afropop single written in Skwatsha’s mother tongue of isiXhosa – loosely translating to ‘notification’.

“I feel a strong need to be heard by my ancestors in this particular time of my life; especially as I transition into adulthood. My parents can only guide me up to a certain point and because of this, I needed to connect to a higher power for guidance”.

Watch “isaziso” here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rx8dPv2kVvk

A multilingual and poetic writer who hails from Gugulethu township in Cape Town, Skwatsha is known for combining heartfelt melodies with his powerful vocals and remaining true to his sound. Skwatsha penned isaziso as a way of notifying his ancestors of the man he has become; with hopes that they’d be pleased.

“I’ve grown so much – not only in my music but as a man overall. This is my way of telling my ancestors ‘hey, this is the man I’ve become – here I am. I hope you’re proud of me’”.

With a charismatic stage presence, having traveled the world as a choral lead singer, sharing his gift with music lovers, Skwatsha recently landed a recording deal with emPawa Africa – a shiny new record label and artist-start up incubator owned by Afrobeats star Mr Eazi; under which he will be releasing an anticipated full-length project entitled ‘iimini nentsuku’.

imini nentsuku will be released on the 18th of November and made available across all music streaming platforms.