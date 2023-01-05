Mozambique Gets a Seat at the UNSC Table

Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland got a formal welcome into the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday, taking the two-year seats they won unopposed in June. Mozambican Ambassador Pedro Comissário Afonso of Mozambique called it “a historic date” and Swiss Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl said she felt “a deep sense of humility and responsibility” as their countries marked their first-ever terms on U.N.’s most powerful body. To many countries, winning a council seat is considered a signature diplomatic accomplishment that can raise a nation’s global profile and afford small countries a bigger voice than they might otherwise have in the major international peace and security issues of the day. Countries often campaign for the council for years. Some 60 nations have never had a seat since the group’s formation in 1946. The five latest members are replacing India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway. Their terms ended December 31. The other current two-year members are Albania, Brazil, Gabon, Ghana and United Arab Emirates.

SOURCE: VOA