Moussa Mara, Candidate at the next presidential elections in Mali, is expected as speaker at the conference on the theme: “What role for Africa and Europe in the world as it emerges?” in Paris, France
When: Thursday, April 12th ,2018Who: Moussa MARA, former Prime Minister of Mali, Candidate to the Presidential election of Mali,
Lionel ZINSOU, President of Terra Nova, former Prime Minister of Benin,
Dalila BERRITANE, consultant influence & communication in Africa
Dominique LAFONT, CEO, Lafont Africa Corporation, Executive Chairman, NVH
Soli ÖZEL, professor of international relations, Kadir Has University, Istanbul
Why: For many Europeans, Africa is both an economic eldorado and a continent that raises concerns, particularly demographic and migratory. How to reconcile these perceptions? How to concretely build collaborations between these two spaces? And contribute to their economic, social and political development in the coming decades? Participating in this conference will allow you to interact with a high-level panel on migration and demographic issues between Africa and Europe.
For further queries please contact OCP Policy Center at +212 5 37 27 08 60.