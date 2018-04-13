Moussa Mara, Candidate at the next presidential elections in Mali, is expected as speaker at the conference on the theme: “What role for Africa and Europe in the world as it emerges?” in Paris, France

Dear valued media partners, The « Institut Montaigne » and the OCP Policy Center would like to invite members of the media to join them as they organize a conference on the theme: What role for Africa and Europe in the world as it emerges?

When: Thursday, April 12th ,2018Who: Moussa MARA, former Prime Minister of Mali, Candidate to the Presidential election of Mali, Lionel ZINSOU, President of Terra Nova, former Prime Minister of Benin, Dalila BERRITANE, consultant influence & communication in Africa Dominique LAFONT, CEO, Lafont Africa Corporation, Executive Chairman, NVH Soli ÖZEL, professor of international relations, Kadir Has University, Istanbul

Where: AXA Headquarters 25 avenue Matignon, Paris 8ème, FRANCE.