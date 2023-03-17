More Than Just The Energy Transition… Enlit Africa Launches 2023 Programme

Enlit Africa (formerly known as African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa) proudly presents its 2023 programme, which will run from 16 to 18 May at the CTICC in Cape Town.

Enlit Africa 2023 returns with a world-class exhibition showcasing the latest technology and services on offer in the power and energy sector, under the theme The multi-dimensional, multi-sectoral energy transition.



Known for its compelling content and speakers, Enlit Africa includes a live conference, exhibition, roundtables, co-located events and exclusive one-on-one interviews with leaders in the energy sector. All this plus product launches, innovative technology showcases, site visits, networking, and more.



The multi-dimensional, multi-sectoral energy transition

In 2022, Enlit Africa focused on Africa’s just energy transition, and how the $8.5 billion Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) intended to contribute to the early retirement of coal plants, build cleaner energy sources and support the transition of coal-dependent regions. This year, the lens adjusts to Just Energy Transition Investment and South Africa’s JET Investment Plan, which sets out the investment roadmap for transitioning South Africa — the world’s 12th biggest carbon emitter — to an energy transition that attracts investment, creates new industries and jobs and achieves energy security and climate resilience. Understanding this plan gives context to the multi-sectoral elements that make up the overall roadmap to a low carbon future.

The Investment Plan indicates that South Africa will require approximately R1.5 trillion over the next five years to enable a just transition and achieve the country’s Nationally Determined Contributions. The question is: where will this financing come from? And what are the capacity requirements to make this plan a reality?

“We are excited to explore the various elements of Just Energy Transition investments, not only in South Africa, but across the continent as a whole. Understand where the money is coming from, and how it will be invested will give us a clear picture of the challenges and opportunities the transition will bring. Because each country’s transition will be unique, this is an opportunity to be innovative in the way we plan Africa’s future,” says Claire Volkwyn, Head of content for Enlit Africa.

Join our expert panel as we discuss these questions and more in the opening Keynote session on Day 1 of Enlit Africa. Additional topics of discussions include the practical energy transition, energy access and affordability, implementation of storage, and a number of practically focused, technical presentations.

Africa’s Just Energy Transition Investment

Day 2 explores Africa’s energy transition ambitions which are currently being tested in the face of a global recession, rising poverty, unemployment and falling utility revenue.

In addition to the staggering sums of investment that have been identified for the technology and headline achievements of the energy transition, Africa is facing the reality that it will likely not meet SDG7 (energy access for all by 2030). How do we bring together the combined need for a transition with the promise of access – while ensuring that productive use of energy and long-term employment and economic development opportunities are part of the delivery strategy?

Join us as we discuss not only the financial requirements, but the requirements for skills and economic development too.

On Day 3, the programme delves into renewables and the new landscape facing IPPs, shining a light on regional energy developments. The democratisation of energy in Africa is also a hot topic on Day 3, as the programme explores how communities can become part of the solution through equitable access and ownership of energy, thereby building a vibrant, inclusive energy democracy model for Africa. Technical presentations will also provide participants with possible solutions to improving delivery, deployment and operation of transmission assets in Africa.

Says Volkwyn: “We look forward to welcoming the industry back to Cape Town for our first event with no COVID-19 restrictions. We had a wonderful event in 2022 despite the restrictions under which we operated and know that 2023 will exceed expectations.”

About Enlit Africa 2023

The energy transition is more than just a transition to cleaner energy – it is a journey to a completely new energy landscape in which generation, transmission and distribution networks evolve and adapt to bi-directional electricity flows, distributed energy, intermittent renewable energy and new grid technologies. However, this transition is not just about embracing the new — it is about understanding the role that more traditional infrastructure will play in the future and considering the role a multitude of technologies are going to play.

At the beginning of 2021, African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa rebranded as Enlit Africa, transitioning to embrace the new dynamic and welcome the step change in Africa’s power and energy industry. Our programme reflects the entire power and energy landscape, asks the hard questions and provides the answers to the most challenging questions.

Enlit Africa runs from 16-18 May 2023 at the CTICC in Cape Town. This year marks the 23rd anniversary of this annual gathering of energy industry professionals. We believe that the collaborative efforts of civil society, government and all impacted stakeholders are necessary to ensure a just, sustainable, affordable and timely energy transition for Africa.

More information can be found at https://enlit-africa.com/



Industry support

Eskom, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy and the City of Cape Town have been official hosting partners of the event for many years and 2023 will be no exception. For any queries please contact: Claire Volkwyn Claire.volkwyn@wearevuka.com



About the VUKA Group

Enlit Africa is organised by The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa), a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by The VUKA Group include DRC Mining Week, Nigeria Mining Week, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa, CEM Africa, and Africa’s Green Economy Summit.

ESI Africa, the continent’s leading news provider for power and energy news, is the official host publication.

