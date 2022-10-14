More Than 600 International And Regional Defence Delegates To Gather At The 1st ‘International Defence Exhibition And Conference’ In Ghana

Global and Local Defence Chiefs and Leaders come together in Accra for the ‘International Defence Exhibition and Conference’ Ghana 2022, that kick starts today, October 11th, 2022

More than 600 international and regional defence delegates participated in the first International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEC) that started today in Accra, Ghana.

Hosted by the Ghana Armed Forces, the two-day international exhibition and conference takes place on 11 – 12 October at the Burma Hall within the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces in Accra, with the aim of strengthening international and regional cooperation to combat terrorism and transnational organised crimes.

The first day of the event was attended by several Chiefs of Defence Staff, Ministers and Secretaries of Defence with over 6 Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Forces, 18 VIP Speakers, 32 Sponsors and Exhibitors also participating.

This conference brought together international defence equipment manufacturers, technology providers, procurement officials as well as other industry stakeholders who aim to contribute towards the US$20 billion annual defence market. IDEC provides an ideal platform for the global defence suppliers to showcase their latest products and services and to meet the defence buyers to negotiate fresh supplies.

Ministries of Defence, Ministries of Interior, Land Forces, Naval Forces, Air Forces and a large number of defence procurement officials of African countries participated at the event to sample the latest defence equipment, technologies, systems and services – before making a purchase decision as the defence forces are looking at acquiring the latest defence equipment to strengthen their capabilities and reinforce regional security.

Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, Chief of the Defence Staff, Ghana Armed Forces, said, “It is a distinct honour and a unique privilege to welcome all of you to the Maiden Edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference 2022 (IDEC) here in Burma Camp, Accra. GAF and indeed Ghana is excited to have you in our midst and we hope that for the period that you will be here, you will make time to explore and savor the attractions of the city of Accra.”

“The theme for the maiden edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference is ‘Strengthening International Collaboration to Combat Terrorism and Transnational Organized Crimes’. To do this requires a multi-dimensional strategy that safeguards citizens, breaks the financial strength of criminals and terrorist networks, disrupts illicit traffic networks, defeats transnational crime organisations, fights corruption, strengthens the rule of law, bolsters judicial systems and improves transparency. These are the major challenges that we face and there is the need for a concerted effort to devise and execute a collective strategy.”