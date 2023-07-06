Monitoring the Deteriorating Human Rights Situation in Egypt

This week marks a decade since the coup that installed Egypt’s current government. On July 3, 2013, Egypt’s military removed the country’s first democratically-elected president from power and set up an interim government. A decade later, el-Sissi is still in power. And in many aspects, the situation for ordinary Egyptians is worse than ever. The economy is in crisis, saddled with foreign debt, surging inflation and a currency that has depreciated by nearly half. An estimated third of Egypt’s 105 million people live in poverty, and the most populous Arab nation is currently selling off or leasing government-owned assets, like Telecom Egypt, public transport or ports, in order to finance its foreign debt obligations. Egyptian activists complain the international community often talks about Egypt’s crisis-ridden economy but says far less about its dreadful human rights situation. Why is one seen as more important than the other?

SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE