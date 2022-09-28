The name Minor Hotels belies the heft behind this steadily growing international brand. With 530 properties across the world ― 29 of which are in Africa ― the group is built on the core principles of innovation, partnership, and people development.

Since they were founded in 1967, results are driven by a “customer first” mentality. Although the company is continuing to expand by exploring strategic acquisitions, its greatest accomplishment thus far has been spotting and seizing opportunities to reimagine the brand’s offering during the global lockdown.

With offices in Johannesburg, Minor Hotels Africa has taken on the task of growing the brand in the Southern African market, with the Avani and Anantara brands leading the charge in the renewed approach.

Bleisure Travel: A New Mindset

With travel restrictions worldwide now eased, a keen eye and agile mindset through the challenges of the last few years have kept Minor Hotels ahead of the curve: The ideal place to be as the effects of the pandemic on the way people travel continue emerging.

Business travel is no longer about just business. Travellers want to take full advantage of the opportunity to get out of the office. Experiencing something unique and fully immersing themselves in the local culture ― but doing so with one eye on sustainability ― has appeared as a new trend within the space.

“From a corporate travel perspective, these realisations have opened a whole new world of opportunity. Softening the lines between single-focus business and leisure trips has some distinct advantages,” says Regional Director of Operations & Development, Nico Vivier. “We’ve revitalised the Avani and Anantara properties to offer the right mix of business and leisure to satisfy this new approach to travel.”

Sustainability and Upliftment

Although not new initiatives, Minor Hotel Africa’s various sustainability projects are now fully in the spotlight as reasons to visit their Southern African properties.

Avani Windhoek Hotel & Casino is the first hotel in Namibia to score the maximum “5 flowers” from the Eco Awards for their eco-friendly principles. Whilst Avani Victoria Falls Resort and The Royal Livingstone Hotel by Anantara’s CSR programme tackles a range of sustainability issues from water, plastic, and carbon footprint reduction to community upliftment projects that support the women-led bee-keeping co-operative in Mukuni village.

Minor Tweaks, Major Realignment

In anticipation of the increased demand for a different breed of business travel product, Minor Hotels Africa used its involuntary downtime during the 2020/21 season to reinvigorate its Southern African properties, including the Avani branded hotels in Livingstone, Gaborone. Windhoek, Pemba and Maseru. Various upgrades were completed, staff underwent intensive training, and a revitalized digital and social media marketing campaign with its partners was undertaken.

With their focus firmly on delivering a product that ticks all the right boxes for the post-pandemic corporate traveller, Minor Hotels Africa has positioned itself as the ideal choice for the full range of businesspeople looking for more than a stable internet connection. Digital nomads, conference groups, and the MICE sector alike will benefit from the ability to combine business-forward facilities with leisure activities. Bush-and-beach add-ons allow travellers to experience the best the destination has to offer once their business has been concluded.

A Time for New Travel Traditions

Travel, and particularly business travel, has changed ― in many ways for the better. Bleisure travel offers the professional world the ultimate hybrid option that promises to enrich not just business interaction but deliver deep personal experiences too. Join the revolution and enhance the professional and personal lives of your team with a stay at one of Minor Hotels properties across Southern Africa. Avani or Anantara, the choice is vast, and on a path of increased growth.

Recent awards and accolades for The Royal Livingston Hotel by Anantara from USA’s prestigious Travel & Leisure magazine as No 3 in their ‘World’s Best Awards’ plus also TripAdvisor’s ‘Travellers’ Choice Award for Hotels’ confirm this further. Let these be your preferred choice of properties within Southern Africa, and your home from home selection.