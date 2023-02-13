This year’s Forum will have a strong focus on global mining investments, including new projects and partnerships, technologies, regulations and financing

The Ministry of Minerals of the United Republic of Tanzania (https://www.Madini.go.Tz/), in collaboration with dmg events and Ocean Business Partners Tanzania is pleased to announce the next edition of the Tanzania Mining & Investment Forum that will be hosted in Dar Es Salaam from 25th – 26th October 2023 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre. The Forum is proudly held under the Patronage of Honourable Dr. Doto Mashaka Biteko (MP), Minister for Minerals, with government representation at the highest level.

Over the last decade, East Africa has been experiencing a rapid expansion in its mineral sector. In Tanzania, the mining sector’s contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has been increasing yearly. In the year 2020/2021 the mineral sector contribution to GDP rose to 7.2% from 6.7% in 2019/2020. Following the notable development, the sector became the economy’s leading foreign exchange earner.

Under the leadership of Her Excellency Dr. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania, the government has been focusing on ensuring the mining sector contributes at least 10 percent of the GDP by 2025. Engagement with the international community to mobilize capital and investment in the mining sector is prerequisite to materializing this ambition.

The Tanzania Mining & Investment Forum 2023 theme ‘Unlocking Tanzania’s Future Mining Potential’ will once again connect the Tanzanian, African, and global mining community with global Ministers, CEOs, policymakers and industry leaders in Dar Es Salaam to meet in person and discuss cooperation strategies to unlock and advance the opportunities for development in this vital sector.

The Forum is expected to attract over 2,000 global attendees from over 25 countries, will include a world-class conference with over 100 speakers, with more than 20 sessions, keynote addresses and presentations which will run alongside a large-scale technology and innovation exhibition. This year’s Forum will have a strong focus on global mining investments, including new projects and partnerships, technologies, regulations and financing. In addition, new topical subjects such as environmental, social and governance policies, strategic mineral developments, sustainable mining, and local content will also be at the centre of the discussion.

On announcement of the 2023 Forum, Hon. Dr. Doto Biteko (MP), Minister for Minerals, said, “I’m inviting all mining stakeholders in Tanzania, from across Africa, and around the globe to participate in the Tanzania Mining & Investment Forum. We look forward to making ground-breaking announcements, hosting bilateral and investor meetings, showcasing project development opportunities and working with our national and global partners to unlock the full potential of Tanzania’s mining sector. We look forward to meeting you in Dar Es Salaam as Tanzania is now placed in the high ranking African groups in attracting foreign direct investment.”

Over the past three editions the Tanzania Mining & Investment Forum has attracted over 4,500 global attendees with participation from over 15 countries, included a world-class conference alongside a technology showcase exhibition, and the award ceremony for mining companies and individuals who have excelled in various aspects of their activities via the Madini Gala Night. The Forum has become one of the largest events held in the country.

