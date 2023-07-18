MICE knowledge, UK join forces with Africa Tourism Partners to run the 6th Africa Business Tourism and MICE Masterclass 2023. The partnership is expected to bring a new flair, approach, in-depth content and delivery of the MICE Masterclass, which is scheduled for 27 and 28 July 2023 in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Adding to this, trainees will qualify to take advantage of ATP’s partnership with Cornell University, New York USA through its eCornell Programme to pursue certificated courses with Cornell University at massively discounted fees.

Based in the United Kingdom, MICE Knowledge uses a holistic approach to deliver up-to-date and specialised knowledge of the MICE market and how it functions to a wide range of suppliers in the tourism industry. MICE Knowledge has worked with several MICE organisations on research and consultancy projects, to add to their understanding of challenges they face today – and potential solutions to those challenges. The stakeholders include destination marketing organisations, such as convention bureaus, conference organisers, meetings industry.

The 2023 Africa Business Tourism MICE Masterclass will also unveil some of the world-renowned MICE experts as part of the faculty. These include Dr. Rob Davidson, CEO and Founder of MICE Knowledge. With experience spanning over 2 decades, Dr. Rob Davidson is a researcher, educator and trainer, writer and public speaker who is passionate about tourism and provides research and consultancy services for the MICE industries. Some of the Faculty members include Tim Harlech-Jones – Executive Director, Bentel Associate International, Gorata Gabaraane – CEO, Fairgrounds Holdings, Botswana, Davide Eduaaful – General Manager, Labadi Beach Hotel, Ghana and Janet Karemera – Chief Executive Officer, Rwanda Convention Bureau.

Themed, “Igniting Post Covid-19 African Business Tourism & MICE Transformation for Global Market Place”, the MICE Masterclass thematic areas are as follows.

Insightful Presentation – Technological innovation and digitalisation in MICE & Hospitality – Insights how to utilise new technological innovation and digital tools for MICE Business growth.

– Insights how to utilise new technological innovation and digital tools for MICE Business growth. Contemporary Sales and Marketing – Lessons in MICE Venues Learning about the latest sales and marketing trends for accommodation facilities, attractions and service in MICE.

– Lessons in MICE Venues Learning about the latest sales and marketing trends for accommodation facilities, attractions and service in MICE. Fire chat with leading practitioners & Interactive Session – Conference & Meetings Venue Management – Applying innovative yield & revenue management – An unexplored opportunity for MICE venues, exhibition centres and facilities in post Covid-19 environment.

– Conference & Meetings Venue Management – Applying innovative yield & revenue management – An unexplored opportunity for MICE venues, exhibition centres and facilities in post Covid-19 environment. Expert Presentation & Interactive Session Unpacking emerging MICE business opportunities – Learning to accelerate the application of new travel and “bleisure” business development models.

With freshly packaged areas of focus, the annual Africa Business Tourism and MICE Masterclass seeks to respond to the needs of the tourism industry by conducting thorough research on topical issues affecting the industry and providing sustainable solutions. Participants of the MICE Masterclass are awarded with internationally recognized certification after attending the course. The certificates are issued in collaboration with UNWTO, BDO advisory and MICE Knowledge UK for value addition.