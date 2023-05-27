Maputo Picks a Partner for its Hydro Plans

Mozambique selected a consortium including TotalEnergies SE and Electricité de France SA as strategic partners in a $4.5 billion hydropower project planned for the center of the southeast African nation. The 1,500-megawatt Mphanda Nkuwa dam and an associated transmission line may play a key role in mitigating a regional electricity shortage. It would be close to the existing Cahora Bassa hydropower dam, which can generate 2,075 MW of power and sell more than half of its output to neighbouring South Africa. The Mozambique government has said it expects financial close on the project in 2024 and completion by 2030, with the energy partners needing to invest $500 million to $700 million.

BLOOMBERG