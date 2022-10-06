Makro mRewards Partners With UCount Rewards & Caltex To Give You Up To R10* Back In Rewards Points Per Litre Of Fuel And Oil

Makro mRewards partners with Standard Bank UCount Rewards & Caltex to ease the fuel burden. As of 16 September 2022, Makro, one of South Africa’s longest standing retailers will offer its mRewards members up to R10* back in Rewards Points per litre of fuel and oil at participating Caltex forecourts around the country.

According to the 2021 Truth & Brand Mapp Loyalty Whitepaper approximately 74% of economically active South Africans used loyalty programmes and belonged to an average of 8.7 different programmes across brands with the most favoured benefits being cash back (67%), discounts (48%) and travel/flight discounts (35%). This not only proves active participation, but the need for brands to always consider giving back to the consumer.

Driven by the current long-standing relationship with banking partner Standard Bank and UCount Rewards; this strategic alliance launched on 16 September 2022 creating an eco-system of loyalty programmes that offers a competitive Fuel Rewards incentive in South Africa. For many brands, loyalty programmes remain an untapped opportunity to communicate tangible value to their customers – Makro’s current loyalty database boasts close to 700 000 loyalty members.

“This strategic alliance is an opportunity for Makro to show customers that their money can work for them despite the cost of living in South Africa. We have put the customer first to ensure that they can save money and live better through the great benefits that come with our loyalty programme. We encourage those who have not yet signed up for mRewards to do so, so they can start enjoying the benefits.” Monique Phillips, Senior Marketing Manager: Loyalty & Reward at Makro.

Customers can also visit https://www.makro.co.za/mcard for the digital card and download the mCard App (mRewards) on IOS, App Gallery and Google Play Store.

The loyalty landscape in South Africa is quite competitive and we wanted to ensure that we offer the customer a rich proposition of both points through UCount Rewards and instant cash back on specific products through mRewards.” Concludes Phillips

*Ts&Cs and qualifying behaviours apply. For more information, visit https://ucount.standardbank.co.za/personal/earn-points/how-to-earn-points/fuel-rewards/