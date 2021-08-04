Made in Rwanda Technology Resolves Community Challenges

The two founders of Kwaanda lab started their company with an aim to create wireless electricity for all technology and electronic devices. This initiative came after they had noticed how Rwandans face issues with short-circuits and electrical shocks when charging electronics. Israel Nishimwe says his main purpose as the founder of Kwaanda labs is to limit the importation of foreign technology. “We supply home appliances for electronic devices wirelessly. How we do that, we just make a table and we embed that technology on the table or any other home asset. We make a device for a transmitter and receiver, the transmitter transmits that wireless electricity, and the receiver receives the electricity wirelessly,” said James NDEKEZI, Co-founder of KWAANDA LABS. The wireless power transfer uses an electromagnetic field to transfer energy between two objects through electromagnetic induction. The founders of Kwaanda labs say that the wireless power transfer chargers supply electricity in an easier, faster, and affordable manner. James Ndekezi the co-founder of Kwaanda labs encourages other young people to enrol themselves in technology and solve societal issues. Kwaanda Labs has expanded and now has several branches in different suburbs of Kigali. Wireless chargers are sold for less than 7 dollars. Transmitters cost $5. For a receiver, it is less than two dollars.
SOURCE: AFRICA NEWS