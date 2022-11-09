Lucky, a leading Fintech platform for credit products, offers & cashback rewards in Egypt and the Middle East, today announced that more than 10 million people are using its platform. The fast-growing Egyptian startup onboarded its latest 1 million customers in September and is showing no signs of slowing down.

The surge in customer growth follows the recent launch of the startup’s ‘Lucky One Card’ in June. The new card is uniquely designed to provide a seamless shopping experience for its users while earning up to 5% cashback on every transaction; the highest cashback percentage in Egypt.

Commenting on the startup’s latest achievement, Momtaz Moussa, Co-founder and CEO said: “Reaching this milestone signifies immense trust and recognition from our customers, something we are honored to have earned and excited to keep and build upon as we continue to improve our user experience and grow our product offerings. This is our first 10 Million registered users, and we are excited to earn the trust of many more.”

Since launching in Egypt in 2019, Lucky has dedicated its efforts to providing financial flexibility and increased spending power to MENA, where many consumers have not traditionally had access to credit.

This year alone, Lucky has grown its robust commerce network to reach over 40,000 merchants, raised $25M Series A funding from an eclectic mix of reputable investors, expanded its services into Morocco, and launched world class products and features to better serve and enhance the shopping experience for its users.

This new milestone is a significant step towards Lucky’s vision to become the leading digital bank and consumer credit network in Egypt and the MENA region.

Ayman Essawy, Co-founder and General Manager said: “Lucky’s sustained growth is a testament to the team’s strategic excellence and customer-centric approach. Our journey to bridging the consumer credit gap; and revolutionizing the way people shop, pay and save has only just begun. We look forward to the next chapter of deepening relationships with our existing customers, rapidly growing our user base, and providing additional services that make our customers’ financial lives easier”.