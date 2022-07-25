Delicious and nutritionally trustworthy African Wholefood products are now conveniently available at your local Dis-Chem Pharmacy.
Many of us are trying to make healthier choices by filling up food products and snacks throughout the day and incorporating these ingredients into recipes for our families.
Local Village Foods, a supplier of a range of African Wholefood products, has been supplying South Africa with healthy alternatives that are jam-packed with vitamins and minerals for many years now. But a general lack of awareness of African Wholefoods and making sure these products are readily available nationwide is a challenge the start-up has faced.
Sorghum, for example, has high levels of macronutrients, vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre in comparison to other grains. It also has many health-promoting attributes because the starch in sorghum food tends to digest more slowly than that of other grains, meaning that sorghum based food is satiating and provides sustained energy. In addition, slowly digestible starch does not cause the spike in blood glucose linked to the development of Type 2 diabetes. It has many other health benefits, and is gluten free. And that is simply one of many indigenous African Superfood choices.
Now, after entering into a partnership with Dis-Chem stores nationwide to stock their products these choices are going to be readily available to the public.
“We are thrilled that Dis-Chem will now be stocking indigenous wholefoods”, says Sipamandla Manqele, Founder of Local Village Foods. “We have always been committed to bringing African Wholefood products to the consumer because we are fully invested in the difference these products can make to not only the daily diets of consumers in terms of health and nutrition, but also but also to the farmers on our continent who farm these products which range from grain and legumes to various other superfoods. This partnership reinforces how Local Village Foods and Dis-Chem are pioneering new ways to bring healthy alternatives into homes by showing the public just how delicious, nutritious, easy to use and versatile these products truly are.”
The range of Local Village Foods available at Dis-Chem stores will include Sorghum(Grain & Flour), Teff (Grain & Flour), Tiger Nuts, Bambara Beans and Dried Hibiscus and also aim to list pasta and snack bars.
The products will be available at all Dis-Chem stores.
Get more information on the range here.