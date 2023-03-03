The Soirée: Lovers’ Edition by Stella Artois featured an all-star music line-up and artisanal food experience.

A sold out crowd turned out for music and food event ‘The Soirée’ ‘Lovers Edition’, at Toadbury Hall Hotel, Johannesburg, on Sunday, with eventgoers dressed for

the summer love mood.

Hosted by 5FM’s Zanele Potelwa, The Soirée has become an exciting addition to the South African event calendar and the event was a perfect day for people to connect with loved ones while creating new meaningful memories in The Life Artois.

Under a cloudless sky, event goers danced to an eclectic, all-star music line-up with a distinctive Afro-soul leaning with the bill including SAMA Award-winning artists Elaine, Lloyiso, Amanda Black, as well as Marcus Harvey, DJ Venom, Loveslavephola, DJ & mixologist, Mmisology, and funk DJ, Sumthin Brown.

With its mature trees and expansive country lawns, only 20 minutes from both Joburg and Pretoria, Toadbury Hall Hotel was an exceptional setting for the other lifestyle elements of The Soirée ‘Lovers’ Edition’, which included an artisanal food experience with hand-crafted culinary offerings, a deli and limited-edition Stella Artois merchandise.

“The Soirée Lovers Edition was the perfect setting to bring people together for all the right reasons. Over its three editions to date, The Soirée has grown into an event where South Africans can really slow down, connect with each other, and share the enjoyment of great music and food as well as, in this instance, a celebration of love,” says Estee Burger, Marketing Manager, Stella Artois.

The Soirée by Stella Artois will continue spreading the love and good vibes around the country, with cities and dates to be announced in due course.

#MakeTime

T&C’s Apply. Not for persons under the age of 18.