Breast cancer amongst women in South Africa is on the rise. According to research conducted by the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Cancer Research, cancer among South African women is increasing and has become one of the most common cancers among women in the country.
Life Vincent Pallotti Hospital’s Oncology Centre in Cape Town is at the forefront of providing the latest medical technologies in cancer treatment through unique cancer care therapies.
The Oncology Centre is the only facility in the Western Cape that currently offers a unique technique called Deep Inspiration Breath Hold (DIBH). This regimen has revolutionised treatment, especially for persons diagnosed with cancer of the left for the last several years.
Women with a small, early-stage tumour are excellent candidates for this therapy. A potential risk with radiation therapy is that women who have left breast cancer may be at an increased risk for heart disease as a result of the radiation treatment. This is due to the left breast being closer to the heart, which means it may be in the radiation field.
This potential hazard may be further increased if a patient is also receiving chemotherapy at the same time, or if the woman is at higher risk for heart disease. This is where DIBH can be used. “Whilst ensuring the affected breast receives the full dose of radiation, the patient holds their breath for 20 seconds, moving the heart to the back and centre of the chest wall. This assists in reducing the radiation dose and exposure to the heart,” explains Dr Louis Kathan, Life Healthcare Chief Medical Officer.
The Oncology Centre also utilises specialised medical software technology (Elements Multiple Brain Mets SRS) which delivers powerful treatment that targets multiple brain metastases (more than one cancer lesion in the brain) simultaneously, faster and more precisely. Focused doses of radiation are administered on a very small, precisely selected area in a non-invasive procedure, called radiosurgery.
Elements software together with the ExacTrac Imaging and 6D Robotic couch top enables more accurate patient set up. This allows oncologists to treat patients with smaller tumour margins ensuring fewer side-effects without limiting the dose to the tumour, and thus ensuring better patient outcomes. The software we acquired improves patient experience and speaks directly to our operating philosophy of people, service, quality and efficiency,” added Dr Kathan.
Life Oncology, Life Healthcare’s dedicated oncology and radiology service remains committed to providing access to the latest technology and updates in oncology treatments for cancer patients receiving treatment for their disease. To achieve this, ongoing investment and lifetime partnerships with technology providers remain a priority with the use of data and solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to provide access to revolutionary therapies and improve the patient experience.
“We are excited to launch additional advanced technology later this year that will offer radiation oncologists a set of powerful, accessible tools that will enable them to achieve personalised cancer treatment suited to each patient,” concludes Dr Kathan
For more information, please visit: https://www.lifehealthcare.co.za/hospitals/western-cape/cape-town/life-vincent-pallotti-hospital/