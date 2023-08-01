Writer: Senanu Damilola Wemakor

President of the Republic of Liberia George Weah has honored acclaimed US-Ghanaian Surgeon Dr. Michael K. Obeng with a Global Excellence Award on July 20.

The founder of the foundation for reconstructive surgery RESTORE Worldide Inc, was awarded in the international category of excellence as part of the 2023 Golden Image Award (GIA), which has President Weah as the convener.

Dr. Obeng was awarded for his service to humanity and his pioneering role in reshaping a better future for succeeding generations, via his free surgeries across the world.

This year’s award ceremony was an integral part of Liberia’s 176th Independence Day celebration.

According to the GIA Committee, Dr. Obeng was recognized for his immense contribution and dedication to the health industry.

A congratulatory message sent from the committee and signed by the Executive Director, Liberia Crusaders for Peace, Ambassador Juli Endee read “the Secretariat of the Golden Image Awards; the Liberia Crusaders for Peace in association with the Government of the Republic of Liberia extend compliments to you and pleased to inform you of your selection as winner and recipient of the Golden Image Award 2023, in the international category of Excellence.”

“Your selection comes following a thorough evaluation of your service to humanity and the pioneering role you are playing to reshape a better future for succeeding generations. Your service proved captivating and possessed all the attributes listed in the selection criteria; hence, the committee selected you as the Winner of the Global Excellence Award.”

Dr. Obeng will personally receive the award in Monrovia on August 18 during the official Kukatornon Peace Ceremony.

Golden Image Awards (GIA), founded in 2011, is a National Liberian Prestigious Meritorious Award bestowed upon individuals, organizations, and countries that have made selfless contributions to peace and human dignity nationally and globally.

About Dr. Michael K. Obeng

Dr. Michael K Obeng, popularly known as The Surgeon’s Surgeon is a Harvard-trained, board-certified plastic surgeon.

He has through his foundation for reconstructive surgery RESTORE Worldwide Inc. together with his team of expert health officials conducted over 2,000 free surgeries in 24 medical missions across the world.

The team set a record of 174 life-changing interventions in Ho, Ghana, in October 2022 and broke the record after conducting 298 surgeries in the following medical mission in Cameroon in May 2023.

Dr. Obeng is among the rare few plastic surgeons in the world to successfully reattach a limb, and remove ribs to streamline the waist. He specializes in cosmetic surgery and complex reconstruction, hence, the nickname, “The Surgeon’s Surgeon” as dubbed by his colleagues.

Dr. Michael K. Obeng was named among “America’s Top Plastic Surgeons” by the Consumer Research Council of America in 2011 and 2014.

The Ghanaian-born surgeon gained global recognition in 2021 after successfully removing Gorilla Glue from the hair of “internet sensation” Tessica Brown by using bio-friendly chemicals he put together in less than 48 hrs. He is a father, an award-winning motivational speaker, a philanthropist, a humanitarian, and a global health strategist.