Key leaders and organizations who have distinguished themselves in 2022 through their leadership in sustainable development on the continent were rewarded at the fourth Speak Up Africa Leadership Award ceremony held in Dakar, Senegal. Launched in 2019, this annual award recognizes and celebrates individuals and organizations who demonstrate remarkable leadership in public health, sanitation and gender equality and have had a positive impact on sustainable development in Africa.

This year, five individuals and organizations from various sectors have been awarded for their commitment and achievements in the fight against malaria and neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), and in advocating for universal access to sanitation and gender equality. They are:

– Dr. Ndeye Mbacké Kane, Coordinator of Senegal’s national neglected tropical diseases control Program, was rewarded for her efforts in integrating the fight against malaria and NTDs, as well as for her commitment to involving key stakeholders in the fight against NTDs in Senegal;

– Prof. Ndioro Ndiaye, President of the Senegalese Advisory Council of the Voix EssentiELLES initiative and Coordinator of the Francophone Network for Gender Equality. As a long-time champion of Speak Up Africa, Pr. Ndioro Ndiaye has been distinguished for her commitment in promoting gender equality in Africa;

– The Honourable Aké Natondé, Member of the National Assembly of Benin, was rewarded for his support to “Zero Malaria Businesses Leadership Initiative” and his key role in mobilizing national resources in the fight against malaria in Benin;

– Khalilou Fadiga, former Senegalese international football player, FIFA and AFCON legend and Speak Up Africa’s champion, committed to the elimination of malaria, inclusion, and universal access to sanitation in Africa; and

– CANAL+ Group, which has been working alongside Speak Up Africa since 2021 in the fight against malaria and the promotion of gender equality.

“Sport, and more specifically football, is an excellent driver of values such as inclusion, resilience, empowerment and creativity, which are essential in solving public health problems. I’m proud to team up with Speak Up Africa, because the legacy of a professional athlete is not only measured by his or her athletic achievements, but also by the impact he or she has on improving people’s living conditions,” said Khalilou Fadiga when receiving his award.

Grace Loubassou, Head of Institutional Relations at CANAL+ International reiterated the company’s commitment to working alongside Speak Up Africa to make a greater impact in Africa.

“CANAL+ is very honored to receive the Speak Up Africa Leadership Award in recognition of our commitment to the fight against malaria and gender equality on the continent. The group’s primary ambition is to contribute positively to the development of the local economy in the countries where CANAL+ operates. This can only be achieved when equal opportunities and well-being are ensured for all,” added Grace Loubassou.

Speak Up Africa works with a multitude of partners from various sectors to effectively implement solutions to major public health, sanitation and gender issues in Africa. Yacine Barro Bourgeault, Board Chair of Speak Up Africa, believes that this award is a tribute to the change agents on the continent.

“Speak Up Africa has consistently been supported by exceptional allies who, through their commitment and achievements, are helping to make a positive impact on sustainable development on the continent. Together, we are giving a voice to the voiceless and mobilizing resources to create sustainable change in Africa. Today we celebrate these personalities and organizations who are committed in their different sectors to building the Africa we want by 2063”, said Yacine Barro Bourgeault.