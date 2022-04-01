Africa Travel Week is urging Africa’s event, exhibition, and incentive organisers to reserve their seats for IBTM Africa, running alongside WTM Africa on 13 April at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC).
“WTM Africa may be our flagship show, but we also host a range of value-add events such as IBTM Africa which specifically targets the meetings, incentives, conferences and events (MICE) industry,” says Martin Hiller, Creative + Content Director: Travel, Tourism and Creative Industries at RX Africa.
Held annually as part of Africa Travel Week, the one-day conference provides a highly specialised platform for African suppliers and international buyers to come together and transact business, share knowledge, and network.
This year’s theme, entitled ‘New Business, New Tech, New World’, has been expertly designed to provide all IBTM Africa attendees with the insights and knowledge they need to recover and grow their businesses in 2022 and beyond.
“In order to attend IBTM Africa this year, WTM Africa registrants and other interested parties will need to reserve their seat online before the event,” Hiller explains. “Due to Covid-19 restrictions, we won’t be able to accommodate last-minute attendees once we reach our recommended capacity.”
IBTM Africa forms one of five events at the CTICC that make up Africa Travel Week, including ATIS (African Tourism Investment Summit) and EQUAL Africa, held on 13 April, and ILTM Africa (International Luxury Travel Market) and WTM Africa (World Travel Market) running from 11-13 April.
“Our bolt-on events like IBTM Africa are what makes Africa Travel Week so unique and valuable,” says Hiller. “This year’s programme is all set to inspire the business events’ world to deliver exceptional experiences for their customers as business events make a comeback,” he concludes.
Hear from
- Tes Proos, President SITE AFRICA and Founder: Crystal Events Africa
- Glenton De Kock, CEO: South African Association for The Conference Industry (SAACI)
- Thembi Kunene-Msimang, CEO: Tourvest IME
- Angela Lorimer, Head of Sales and Marketing · Lagoon Beach Hotel and Spa
- Projeni Pather, Founder: Exposure Marketing and Chairperson: Association of African Exhibition Organisers
- Denise Hattingh, Managing Director: KEU Underwriting Managers
Don’t miss the opportunity to reconnect at IBTM Africa 2020. Click here to register your seat today.