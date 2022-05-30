Lagos Startup Week 2022 will be held at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos Nigeria Olumide Olayinka, conference Organizer of LSW revealed this today.
Following the disruption of physical events as a result of the pandemic, one of Africa’s intimate and most influential week-long tech conferences is back. The organiser of the annual Lagos Startup Week has announced that the sixth edition of the event will be held between July 25 – 30, 2022 at the Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.
LSW22 is brought to you by Prime Startups. It seeks to attract top executives of Africa’s largest companies, founders of the most exciting startups, and leading investors and media, from all over the world. LSW began in its first year in 2015, and over the years has hosted Amazing sessions like Uber Pitch Lagos, Pitch for Lagos,
Over 5,000 people and 50 speakers from around the world are expected to be in attendance, physically and virtually, for the event.
Riding on the success of the global recovery from the 2020/2021 pandemic outbreak, this year’s theme WHAT’S NEXT? is aimed at driving conversations around innovations in the tech; channelling focus on possibilities of yet untapped potential in sectors like Financial Services, Blockchain, Energy & exploring how tech will shape Africa in the world of tomorrow,
It is important to note that in an ever-changing world, as buttressed by the past two years, one objective that every startup needs to achieve is to continually solve problems and supercharged hyper-growth. Tasking as this might have been in recent times, many a startup has proven the words “Tough times never last, but tough people do” driving them to overhaul processes and redesign products if need be.
Taking a cue from these startups, Lagos Startup Week seeks to attract a host of entrepreneurs, thought leaders, innovators, investors, exhibitors and startups in the age-old tradition of learning and sharing through a series of events, In-person and virtual, centred on critically analyzing global technological trends and highlighting how best to utilize these as an advantage to scale businesses all over the world.
Unlike the previous editions, this year’s event is a whole lot different in its mode of operation. For the first time, Lagos Startup Week will be hybrid in nature – the first 3 days will be virtual and satellite events held across hubs in the City, whilst the last 3 days would be held in Federal Palace Hotel featuring physical general sessions and tracks like Break Into Tech and Women Who Launch.
Another unique feature worthy of note is the Exhibition/ Startup showcase, Innovation Tour and Tech Job fair scheduled to hold within the week. The exhibition will feature exhibitors from around the world showcasing their products to an international gathering rich in investors, partners and venture capitalists while the job fair will have forward-thinking organizations in attendance to shop for talents from a growing pool of tech geniuses. 5 tracks across our anchor events from inclusive finance to landing a job in tech – there is something for everyone
Over the years, Lagos Startup Week has featured prominent local & international startup founders & investors such as Steve Case – Revolution Vc, Michael Seibel (Y-Combinator), Ahmad Sufian Bayram (Techstars), Shola Akinlade from Paystack, Odunayo Eweniyi – Piggy Vest, Toyin Oshinowo, Tomi Davies, Bilha Nndirangu from Africa’s Talking, Tosin Faniro-Dada (Endeavour Capital), Peter Frykman from Drip Tech, Candace Johnson Founder/Co-founder SES, Simeon Ononobi, Yele Gbadamosi (Nest Coin), Kola Aina (Ventures Platform) and investor/Vc’s such as Accion, IFC World Bank, British Council, Y-Combinator, the Case Foundation, Techstars, Seedstars, Mest, Village Capital, Lagos state employment trust fund as well as partners like Microsoft, Google, Uber, Andela, Airtel, MTN, Leadway Assurance & Banwo & Ighodalo. This year is no different.
In a chat with Olumide Olayinka, the event’s chief organiser, he stated that “Lagos Startup Week continues to be a unique destination for innovation and discovery for startups, founders & Budding talents. The forthcoming edition is going to be inspiring as our goal from the start of Lagos Startup Week has always been to establish a platform where startups, founders, and investors learn, network, find customers and talents and get answers. Edition by edition, we keep getting better at what we do and we encourage new companies to participate”.
Currently, there is an ongoing call for sponsors, volunteers and speakers for the upcoming tech conference and registration for interested individuals or organizations on the website www.lagosstartupweek.com
To register your tickets, claim your exhibitor booths, mark your calendars, and get ready for the delightful mix of business, inspiration, actionable info and fun.