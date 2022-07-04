In this city of roughly 20 million, museumgoers can visit colonial-era institutions now managed by the government to contemporary art galleries funded by private individuals. Many are easy to reach, while some will bring you to remote corners of the state. And perhaps the most exciting museum in Lagos yet – the John Randle Centre for Yoruba Culture and History – will open in the near future. The National Museum was established in 1957 to house objects collected from archaeological digs carried out across the regions that now make up Nigeria. As visitors stroll through the museum’s breezy courtyard, they’ll take in rare carved stone objects and monoliths, part of Nigeria’s rich ancient rock-art heritage.
SOURCE: LONELY PLANET
Lagos Packs a Punch when it Comes to Culture
