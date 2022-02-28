Khanyi Releases No Bs Single “Sweetest Fruit”

Headlines, Music / February 28, 2022

Latest Single ‘Sweetest Fruit’ To Arrive March 4th 2022

Cape Town based singer-songwriter Khanyi, (21) injected herself into the South African music scene and global online platforms with her previous single ‘Closure’. The pop-driven single which featured South African icon Jimmy Nevis, went onto being streamed over 160 000 times as well as being added onto radio stations playlists nationwide. 

Her latest single ‘Sweetest Fruit’ which was produced by Berklee graduate and international producer Blake Sayer, drew inspiration upon the nostalgic era of early pop-punk/pop-rock, using heavy guitar rifts whilst still keeping the production fresh and relevant.

“This song is about getting fed up with someone that you used to care about, but after years of instability and just getting treated like trash you’re just finally done. I’m taking no *BS, it’s really over this time and through my music, I found a sweeter way of telling them to (beep) off.” – Says Khanyi.

