Capetonian Keanu Harker, who captivated audiences on The Voice, will launch his debut album I Believe in Me, the culmination of his life’s experiences, this month.
The 24-year-old’s soulful voice transcends all genres, fusing pop, R&B and soul. He launched his first single and music video I Feel It in June, with the song playlisting on several national radio stations and music platforms. This song forms part of the new album.
“I definitely did not think that I would be fortunate enough to record a full album this year, in the midst of a global pandemic,” Harker said. “I have faced many challenges throughout these past two years, and was very hesitant to do the album but with the encouragement and support from friends, family, fans and my team – we made it happen. I am so proud of myself and everyone involved for pushing through, and thankful to my band for seeing my vision and bringing this album to life.”
Harker said he was excited for the launch of his first full album, under Inspired Artist Management, produced by Uys Visser, recorded at UV Productions, and mastered by TL Mastering.
“I have performed for so many different audiences around South Africa and this album speaks to all these audiences. This album has something for everybody and will give the listener an idea of who I am. My album is relatable and speaks of unity, thanksgiving, perseverance, belief, heartache and so much more,” said the self-taught musician who writes all his own material.
Harker’s favourite song is Stand Together. “I wrote this song in 2020 – it was a crazy time in South Africa with a lot of heartache and senseless crime plaguing our country. I am still hopeful that one day we will all stand together and unite as one.”
I Believe in Me will be launched on Sunday November 28 at The Daisy Jones Bar @ OMG situated between the vineyards on Summerhill Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. It will be available on all digital platforms after the launch.
