Keanu Harker Launches Debut Album With Live Performance

Headlines, Music / November 24, 2021 / 2 minutes of reading

Capetonian Keanu Harker, who captivated audiences on The Voice, will launch his debut album I Believe in Me, the culmination of his life’s experiences, this month. 

The 24-year-old’s soulful voice transcends all genres, fusing pop, R&B and soul. He launched his first single and music video I Feel It in June, with the song playlisting on several national radio stations and music platforms. This song forms part of the new album. 

“I definitely did not think that I would be fortunate enough to record a full album this year,  in the midst of a global pandemic,” Harker said. “I have faced many challenges throughout these past two years, and was very hesitant to do the album but with the encouragement and support from friends, family, fans and my team – we made it happen. I am so proud of  myself and everyone involved for pushing through, and thankful to my band for seeing my  vision and bringing this album to life.” 

Harker said he was excited for the launch of his first full album, under Inspired Artist  Management, produced by Uys Visser, recorded at UV Productions, and mastered by TL  Mastering.  

“I have performed for so many different audiences around South Africa and this album speaks to all these audiences. This album has something for everybody and will give the listener an idea of who I am. My album is relatable and speaks of unity, thanksgiving,  perseverance, belief, heartache and so much more,” said the self-taught musician who writes all his own material.  

Harker’s favourite song is Stand Together. “I wrote this song in 2020 – it was a crazy time in  South Africa with a lot of heartache and senseless crime plaguing our country. I am still  hopeful that one day we will all stand together and unite as one.”

I Believe in Me will be launched on Sunday November 28 at The Daisy Jones Bar @ OMG  situated between the vineyards on Summerhill Wine Estate in Stellenbosch. It will be available on all digital platforms after the launch. 

Social Media platforms:

Website: www.keanuharker.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theOfficialKeanuHarker/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/keanuharker/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/keanu-harker-9aab8a197/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYWz7wuQqEnwms09WSXS93g

Media Partners Upcoming Events

View Calendar
Scroll to Top

We are committed to Africa

Unlike many global publications, for nearly a decade we have been committed to showing a complete picture of Africa – not just a single story.  Offended by one-sided coverage of wars, disasters and disease, the founders of Africa.com created a website that provides a balanced view of Africa – current events, business, arts & culture, travel, fashion, sports, information, development, and more.

Will you support us?

Click here