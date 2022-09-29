Somoil – the single largest and first privately held 100% Angolan capital company to operate in Angola’s oil and gas sector – will be participate at African Energy Week (AEW) – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector – as a bronze sponsor.

Taking place from October 18 – 22 in Cape Town, under the theme Exploring and Investing in Africa’s Energy Future while Driving an Enabling Environment, AEW 2022 will host Somoil in high-level panel discussions, meetings, and various forums in which the energy firm will promote Angola’s rich hydrocarbons basins and highlight investment and partnership opportunities across the country’s rapidly expanding oil and gas upstream and renewable energy sectors where the company is active.

With both Somoil and AEW working towards making energy poverty history by 2030, the participation of Somoil at Africa’s biggest energy gathering is crucial in shaping dialogue around the role of both Angola and Africa’s oil and gas resources in driving electrification progress and socio-economic developments.

Boasting a production capacity of 12 million barrels of oil as the operator of block 2/05 and its interests in blocks 3/05 and 3/05A, 4/05 and 17/06, Somoil has been instrumental in promoting excellence and the development of Angola’s energy resources. With Somoil seeking investments and partners to expand its upstream activities, AEW 2022 presents the ideal platform for the company to meet, network and discuss and sign deals with potential partners.

