JLL, a leading professional services firm that specialises in real estate and investment management, has been named the Top Property Services Group at the 6th Annual Africa Property Investment (API) Awards 2022. The firm was awarded for its achievements including technology innovation, sustainability, and successful diversification and execution of deals and services across the real estate sector over the past 12 months.

During that period, the company has worked across all major real estate services and sectors on the African continent, including Capital Markets, comprising investment sales, debt and financing arrangements; Leasing – full-service brokerage between tenant and landlords; Property and Facility Management – Management and outsourcing of properties and real estate portfolios. JLL has also been involved in Advisory and Consulting – workplace strategy, technology services, valuations, consulting, and advisory.

“Having the range and depth of expertise within JLL Africa as the only independently and fully owned global player on the continent is a tremendous asset,” said Peter Harris, JLL’s Co-CEO for sub-Saharan Africa and Maghreb. “We are deeply honoured to have received this award. It has reaffirmed our conviction that with this level of regional expertise and global insight, we can positively contribute to the future of Real Estate in Africa.”

The company has also undertaken Project & Development Services – Design and management of real estate projects including fit-out services, as well as research across sectors and regions in Africa. JLL delivered these services across 30 countries on the African continent in the last 12 months.

The API peer-to-peer awards were established to recognize and promote excellence in Africa’s rising real estate sector and have become a critical benchmark for measuring success for the industry.

JLL prides itself on being able to deliver at scale to both multinational clients with large footprints, as well as local clients. In the past 12 months, the company completed 75 assets and executed $490 million capital markets transactions by deal value. This included advising on the largest integrated logistics facility ever in Africa (DSV logistics facility in Pomona, Johannesburg) at the start of 2022. Another standout was taking to market a 62-asset portfolio comprising retail, office, and industrial assets to market on behalf of South Africa’s largest pension funds; 311’000 square metres leased on the continent. JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group has been ranked as the leading hotel investment sales advisor since 2015. This was again achieved in 2021.

Sustainability is a core pillar of “Beyond”, JLL’s strategic vision to position and equip it to always provide consistent, best-in-class service to its clients, and to drive strong and profitable long-term growth to the benefit of all its stakeholders. In support of this, the company has invested significantly into its sustainability products and services and the upskilling of its staff. The company’s determination to be at the forefront of our industry is best illustrated through its ambitious NetZero Carbon target. In 2021, the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) certified the company’s existing target to its new Net-Zero Standard, placing JLL among a select group of companies to align its net-zero commitments with climate science.

The company also implemented a South African led Design and Build Sustainability Code and rolled it out on all client projects – the first of its kind. The easy-to-use app allows input of project data and tracking of sustainability markers throughout the build lifespan. JLL also hosted Africa’s first ESG and hospitality investment forum and moved its Johannesburg headquarters to a fully sustainable green rated building.